ELEGOO Debuts at TCT Asia 2023 with its First Large FDM Industrial Printer

SHANGHAI, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry that specializes in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers and other smart technology products, has made its debut at the 2023 TCT Asia exhibition in Shanghai and made a splash with a spectacular showcase of its latest products. Among the highlights were the cutting-edge Jupiter SE resin printer and the debut of the OrangeStorm Giga, an impressive large FDM industrial printer. With these innovations, ELEGOO promises an immersive 3D printing experience for users.

ELEGOO strategically divided the ELEGOO exhibition at TCT Asia into three zones, offering visitors an immersive experience of the professional 3D printing world along with its latest technologies.

At its Product Display Zone, ELEGOO presented its classic consumer-grade resin and FDM printer series. The lineup included the award-winning Mars and Saturn series, recognized by prestigious tech websites such as All3DP and Tom's Hardware. The company's standout product at this event was the OrangeStorm Giga, which made its global debut. The OrangeStorm Giga is ELEGOO's first-ever Large FDM printer, boasting extraordinary features like the Klipper high-speed silent motherboard, a print area of 800mm x 800mm x 1000mm, and a unique extrusion design. OrangeStorm Giga's lightweight and aesthetically pleasing design has piqued the interest of both industry professionals and consumers. The all-in-one body design allows for quick setup and maintenance, allowing consumers to avoid the hassle of installation and start printing easily.

Meanwhile, ELEGOO set up the Printing Zone, a space where customers could immerse themselves in the world of 3D printing. Product engineers were on hand to provide guidance and answer questions for both industry newcomers and enthusiasts alike. Visitors were able to experience the joys of transitioning from 2D designs to stunning 3D creations up close.

In addition, ELEGOO established a zone for model showcasing, concentrating on the widespread industry applications of 3D printing technology, such as anime figurines, jewelry design, educational models, and dental applications, among others. An on-site team was readily available for comprehensive product exploration and engaging discussions with interested individuals.

Originating in the UK, TCT Asia held its first Asian edition in Shanghai in 2015 and has since grown into a premier event for the 3D printing industry. The exhibition showcases the latest in 3D printing, additive manufacturing, and product development technology. It brings together industry professionals, manufacturers, suppliers, and innovators to share knowledge, expertise and to foster business relationships. The event is held annually in Shanghai, China.

TCT Asia 2023 took place from September 12-14 at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center, China. This three-day event occupies over 230,000 square meters, featuring participation from more than 430 companies offering end-to-end solutions, including 3D scanning, engineering software, additive manufacturing equipment, and post-processing solutions.

For more information about ELEGOO and its latest products, please visit http://www.elegoo.com/, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), YouTube and TikTok.

