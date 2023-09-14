Duluth Trading Company Opens Cutting-Edge Fulfillment Center Near Atlanta

Retailer celebrates addition of new jobs and first-of-its-kind technology in new facility

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (d/b/a "Duluth Trading Company") ("Company" or "Duluth Trading") (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, outdoor wear and accessories, today announced the opening of its new fulfillment center in Georgia. The new facility, located at 400 International Parkway in Adairsville, is the Company's fourth fulfillment center and first in its fleet to use automation and robotics.

Representing a significant strategic roadmap milestone, the new fulfillment center will allow Duluth Trading to better serve its customers by providing faster shipping times and supporting its footprint of retail stores nationwide. The new facility will also create hundreds of new jobs to the Atlanta-area.

"We are proud to open our first highly automated fulfillment center in Adairsville, Georgia and add hundreds of new jobs to the Atlanta-area," said Sam Sato, Duluth Trading's President and CEO. "This project was truly a collaborative effort across the talented individuals here at Duluth Trading as well as the invaluable contributions of external partners, local contractors and Bartow County leadership. As we see it, our investment in this facility is an investment in our customer. Our new Adairsville fulfillment center will enable us to improve customer experience and help us get products in the hands of our brand fans even faster."

Duluth Trading was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mount Horeb, WI. Known for its humorous marketing and best-in-class customer service, the Company prides itself as a problem-solution workwear and outdoor apparel destination. The retailer is currently hiring for a variety of positions, including full-time, part-time and seasonal fulfillment center warehouse associates. Interested individuals should apply at www.duluthtrading.com/careers.

About Duluth Trading Company

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading and its growing portfolio of brands – Duluth and AKHG™– cater to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the "Superior Standard," and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the "No Bull Guarantee." To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 65 Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected performance of our fulfillment center. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon Duluth Trading's current expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Duluth Trading's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. Duluth Trading assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances or other changes affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

