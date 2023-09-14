Anne Crabbe joins Cetera Advisor Networks

Experienced advisor with practice of more than $102 million moves from Park Avenue Securities to Cetera Wealth Partners

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Anne Crabbe, CFP** and her team have joined Cetera Advisor Networks via Cetera Wealth Partners. Based in Paso Robles, Calif., Crabbe is an experienced financial professional previously affiliated with Park Avenue Securities. She provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had more than $102 million in assets under administration* as of June 13, 2023.

(PRNewswire)

"I can think of no better place than Cetera Wealth Partners to focus on taking our business to the next level," Crabbe said. "The collaborative community culture and industry-leading resources, tools and support make Cetera Wealth Partners an ideal destination to continue my practice and providing enhanced services to my clients. I've worked with Cetera before, and I'm thrilled to be back under the umbrella with this group of like-minded and talented advisors."

"I'm pleased to welcome Anne and team to Cetera Wealth Partners and look forward to working with her to further her practice's goals," said Tom Halloran, president of Cetera Wealth Partners. "Cetera Wealth Partners is an ideal fit for advisors serious about growing and providing the most robust opportunities for clients. I know Anne and her business will thrive in this environment."

Crabbe has 16 years of experience helping families manage finances and achieve goals for retirement, investment, savings and more. While she was born and raised in Chicago, Crabbe fell in love with Paso Robles, Calif., after moving there to help grow a winery with friends. Since then, she has enjoyed building her career as a CFP professional in the area. In her free time, Crabbe also volunteers with The United Way to teach financial literacy to Paso Robles High School seniors.

Part of Cetera's regional model, Cetera Wealth Partners was formed in 2021 through the acquisition of certain assets from Voya Financial Advisors.

Click here for more information about Cetera Advisor Networks and click here for more about Cetera Wealth Partners.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $341 billion in assets under administration and $121 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

Cetera Wealth Partners is a region of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

*Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

**Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group