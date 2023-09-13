Two Environmental Forces Partner to Raise the Bar on Clean Personal Care Products

EWG issues 11 Verified Marks to Shaklee's personal care line

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaklee , a pioneer in the wellness industry, announces today the brand has received the EWG VERIFIED® mark by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) for 11 products in the Shaklee Body and YOUTH® lines. Shaklee has been an environmental steward for over 67 years and their products have always met the highest standards of quality. This partnership furthers their commitment to health and their promise to offer products that meet the most rigorous health and safety standards.

Shaklee personal care products are inspired by nature and perfected by science. The Shaklee Body line is dermatologist-approved clean, body care that is nutrient-rich and vitamin-infused to provide nutrition from the outside in. The YOUTH® line is developed with anti-aging vitamins and polyphenols and is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, dermatologist-tested, and suitable for sensitive skin. (PRNewswire)

EWG has spent over 30 years dedicated to groundbreaking scientific research, shifting the market toward greater transparency, and advocating for strong regulations of the chemicals in the environment. As the only third-party verification or evaluation program that publicly discloses its full criteria, has scientists on staff, and requires full transparency of ingredients, the EWG VERIFIED mark ensures products have been extensively reviewed by a team of scientists and toxicologists.

"Shaklee scientists have spent the last 67 years creating products that are both safe and clinically proven to be as effective as brands that use questionable chemicals," says Roger Barnett, CEO of Shaklee Corporation. "We are proud to be EWG VERIFIED and are fully aligned with the Environmental Working Group's commitment to help consumers get access to products that protect human health and the environment."

According to a Morning Consult survey commissioned by EWG, on average, 85 percent of adults are concerned about the safety of the ingredients in personal care and cleaning products. Shaklee's unique formulas and natural ingredients, such as muscadine grape fruit extract, chardonnay grape seed extract, and resveratrol, continue to set them apart in the wellness industry. Throughout the verification process, Shaklee Body and YOUTH® products underwent rigorous testing to authenticate all ingredients to ensure they meet the strictest safety and health standards.

"Getting the coveted EWG VERIFIED mark, the gold standard in personal care, is no small feat, as those who have gone through the process can vouch for its rigor," says Ken Cook , EWG president and co-founder. "We're delighted that so many Shaklee products have met EWG's highest health standards. These 11 products with the EWG VERIFIED mark had to meet exacting criteria, robust ingredient standards and transparency requirements to provide busy consumers with a trusted way to make informed decisions about the consumer products they choose."

To further support this cause, Shaklee will be participating in CleanCon on September 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, where experts from around the country will be meeting to discuss the latest trends in health and wellness and clean living.

About Shaklee

At Shaklee, we make healthy happen. Shaklee is a leading health and wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US over 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was also the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions so as to leave no footprint on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by a large body of clinical studies, including one of the largest long-term supplement usage studies, that demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Shaklee products. With more than 2 million Members and Ambassadors in North America and Asia and over 65 years of research and quality testing, Shaklee helps people live their healthiest life. For more information, visit shaklee.com , follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

