Lucid Software Achieves FedRAMP Authorization and Launches Lucid GovSuite

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , the leader in visual collaboration software, today announced it has achieved the "authorized" designation for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®), becoming the first visual collaboration platform available on the FedRAMP Marketplace . Lucid is now FedRAMP Authorized at the Moderate security impact level, through sponsorship by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), an agency of the Department of Justice.

With Lucid's authorized designation, the company launched Lucid GovSuite, an innovative solution which includes Lucidspark (a virtual whiteboard) and Lucidchart (an intelligent diagramming application). This comprehensive offering supports public sector teams from end to end as they ideate, plan and execute mission-critical projects, and introduces an additional layer of security and governance for highly regulated organizations.

"Achieving FedRAMP Authorization is a significant milestone for Lucid, which validates the security and reliability of our platform," said Dave Grow, CEO of Lucid Software. "We're excited to help facilitate digital transformation across the public sector and improve how government teams and contractors collaborate. By using Lucid, public sector teams can drive efficiency, maintain project timelines, and achieve stakeholder alignment with increased security to meet mission objectives in an engaging, intuitive and collaborative way."

Along with Lucid GovSuite, users can also utilize Lucidscale for Gov , a cloud visualization solution that helps organizations see and understand their cloud environments. Lucidscale for Gov is available separately on the AWS GovCloud instance.

The FedRAMP authorization process involves a rigorous evaluation of a cloud service provider's security controls, risk management processes, and compliance with federal requirements. This authorization certifies that Lucid has passed the levels of security and compliance review of FedRAMP Moderate to protect user data in the cloud, enabling government agencies and contractors to take advantage of Lucid GovSuite and Lucidscale for Gov.

For more information on Lucid's public sector solutions, visit lucid.co/solutions/government .

