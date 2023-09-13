Intenseye Named to Will Reed's Top 100 Class of 2023

Out of 2,500+ eligible Seed and Series A B2B tech companies, Intenseye is named an early-stage company shaping the future of workplace culture

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intenseye announced today it has been chosen for Will Reed's Top 100 (#4), an award spotlighting early-stage companies who are shaping the future of workplace culture.

An AI-powered next-generation safety platform, Intenseye, which aims to redefine safety management and set new industry standards for protecting the safety and well-being of employees across all sectors, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the early-stage companies who are shaping the future of workplace culture. Intenseye's AI-powered platform has over 45 ready-to-use safety AI models that identify top hazards across diverse industries to address hidden hazards and potentially save lives. The platform empowers safety leaders and leading manufacturers in over 25 countries in 5 regions to transform entire safety operations, making workplaces safer. Intenseye is committed to protect the frontline workers' wellbeing & privacy with responsible AI practices.

"We've worked with hundreds of early-stage B2B tech companies who are on a mission to transform the way we live and work," said Paige Robinson, Founder & CEO of Will Reed. "We believe the most successful companies are those like Intenseye, who are committed to building human-first cultures that offer purpose, belonging, and growth."

"We are truly honored to be named as one of the top 100 companies in the Will Reed's class of 2023. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to fostering a human-first culture that values workplace safety, privacy, and responsible AI practices," said Sercan Esen, the Co-Founder & CEO of Intenseye. "I am beyond grateful for the passion, expertise, and innovative spirit that our team brings to the table each day. It is their unwavering dedication that has allowed us to push the boundaries of product development, exceed goals, and attract prestigious clients, solidifying our market leadership."

About Intenseye

Intenseye is a category-defining environmental health and safety (EHS) platform powered by cutting-edge AI. Using existing cameras within facilities, Intenseye empowers EHS leaders to see the unseen hazards and save lives proactively, and disrupt the traditional approach to workplace safety by empowering safety teams with real-time, data-driven insights. Intenseye has over 45 ready-to-use safety AI models identifying top hazards across diverse industries, helps protect 100,000+ workers for leading industrial groups and Fortune 500 companies in over 25 countries across the globe.

Intenseye works with industries where there is a high risk of injury, currently including warehouses, retail, electricity, chemicals, and many others. Intenseye was founded in 2018 and raised $4 million in seed funding, followed by a $25 million Series A round last year led by Insight Partners. The company is listed in Forbes AI 50 2022 list: Companies making the most interesting and effective use of artificial intelligence technology in the U.S. For more information about Intenseye, visit intenseye.com and www.linkedin.com/company/intenseye

About Will Reed

Will Reed is the only go-to-market (GTM) executive search firm built exclusively for early-stage founders. The firm equips Seed, Series A and Series B founders to build exceptional GTM leadership teams through search, enablement, community and heart. With an operator-centric approach, the team is led by GTM operators who are supported by a curated team of tenured search professionals. The firm has worked with incredible founders backed by a16z, Bessemer, Craft, Insight Partners, Redpoint, Sequoia, etc. More information can be found at www.willreed.com and www.linkedin.com/company/willreed .

