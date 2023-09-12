U.S. Virgin Islands Kicks-Off New York Jets Partnership with Carnival Themed Tailgate Activation

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism officially kicked off the multi-year partnership with the New York Jets with a Caribbean Carnival-themed tailgate party at the Monday Night Football game on September 11.

USVI Logo (PRNewswire)

"As the official Caribbean destination partner of the New York Jets, we knew we wanted to publicly launch the partnership with a unique experience for the fans," explained U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte. "What better way to celebrate than with a Carnival themed event, showcasing our unique and vibrant culture while connecting with some of the most amazing fans in the country!"

The event, which took place at the Jets Tailgate Zone, featured a customized activation buildout showcasing the three main islands of the USVI, where members of the tourism team, cultural dancers, and Moko Jumbies handed our special game day swag. D.J. duo, the Virgin Islands Dream Team, played a mix of soca, calypso, and reggae music, bringing Caribbean flavor to fans for hours.

The Jets Tailgate Zone was home to the LIVE taping of Jets Pregame Central presented by U.S. Virgin Islands. The Team's official pregame show featured Jets Team Reporter Eric Allen, and Jets legends Anthony Becht, and Quincy Enunwa. The trio was joined on stage by special guests Hip- Hop Legend, Method Man, and former Jets quarterback Vinny Testaverde.

"We could not be happier with how the partnership experience went between the U.S. Virgin Islands and Jets during our home opener," said Jeff Fernandez, Vice President of Business Development and Ventures. "We were able to incorporate a carnival experience at MetLife Stadium and Jets Tailgate Zone that enhanced the overall game day experience for Jets fans. We are looking forward to future collaboration opportunities with this partnership throughout the season."

Governor Albert Bryan, Jr. of the U.S. Virgin Islands also joined in for the momentous day, meeting fans at the tailgate zone and participating in the honorary coin toss alongside Commissioner Boschulte.

The USVI team returns to the Tailgate zone on October 1 with a new themed tailgate featuring giveaways and more.

For more information about the USVI and New York Jets partnership, please visit https://www.newyorkjets.com/usvi.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands and its offerings, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/.

About the U.S. Virgin Islands

About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to www.VisitUSVI.com, follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi) and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook (www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI).

USVI Department of Tourism Tailgate Zone Activation (PRNewswire)

USVI Governor Albert Bryan Jr, USVI Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte and New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson (PRNewswire)

