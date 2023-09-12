PR Newswire’s Strategic Partnership with AKA Enhances Suite of Services

Partnership provides AKA clients with exclusive access to PR Newswire's Content Services and Distribution Suite and Further Extends PR Newswire Team and Capabilities

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire, a Cision company, is meeting the demand for premium marketing communications services through a strategic partnership with AKA Partners, LLC , a public relations and video-first marketing communications industry leader with 25 years of experience working with Fortune 500 brands.

This strategic partnership will provide AKA clients with exclusive value-added access to PR Newswire's full suite of public relations and content distribution networks. PR Newswire clients will have exclusive access to AKA's team of creative strategists, content producers, visual content editors, designers and media experts headquartered in Chicago. This partnership will further deepen combined in-house expertise to meet ongoing demand from US clients.

"With explosive demand for our content and communications services, PR Newswire clients are looking for more solutions to enhance brand reputation and brand journalism with a consistent stream of multiformat content," said Nicole Guillot, Cision COO and President of PR Newswire. "This partnership provides our clients with further industry-leading support as an extension of our in-house premium content services team (MultiVu). With their 25-year track record delivering breakthrough earned, paid and owned content for the world's leading brands, we believe AKA enhances our services and offers further value for more brands to share their stories across all media."

The strategic partnership with PR Newswire is a natural fit for AKA to offer their clients exclusive access to the PR Newswire product and distribution suite across industries including healthcare, retail, mortgage lending, fintech, home goods, CPG and B2B. "PR Newswire, with its reputation for credibility and quality working with the world's leading brands, is a natural fit for AKA's existing and future clients," said Andrew Krause, CEO and Founder of AKA.

Pauli Cohen, Director of Media Strategy and Client Services for AKA, added, "Our strategic partnership with PR Newswire is a natural bridge for clients in need of streamlined solutions to deliver great brand journalism combined with consistent video content at scale."

AKA is a leading video-first marketing communications company established in 1998. Based in Chicago, AKA develops and executes turnkey video , engagement , public relations , paid media and experiential campaigns for many of the world's leading brands. To learn more, visit www.akapartners.com and follow AKA on LinkedIn .

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

