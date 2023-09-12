Idaho Is First Statewide Full ERP Live in a Multi-tenant FedRAMP Cloud with Infor

Statewide 'Luma' project prioritizes modernization and completes successful go-live of Infor Public Sector cloud applications

NEW YORK , Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced the successful go-live with the State of Idaho. Infor's cloud-based public sector applications, powered by AWS, were selected as the foundation of Idaho's statewide systems modernization project, titled Project Luma. With this project, the State of Idaho will improve service, increase transparency and streamline key business processes. The transition to a modern enterprise system is transforming the way the State of Idaho does business, and is supporting its teams as the government continues to grow in size and complexity.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

The State of Idaho, led by the Idaho State Controller's Office, has deployed a modern, cloud-based ERP solution that will unify 85 agencies and departments across the state with the same base budget, financial management, procurement, payroll, human capital management, time & attendance, workforce management and governance, risk and compliance solution. It will allow diverse teams to quickly adapt and pivot, as well as collaborate from any location. Infor's cloud applications will further allow the state to be more flexible and provide exceptional service and better anticipate future needs.

"We are excited for the completion of this project and the ability to move and standardize the state's business processes to align with industry best practices," Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf said. "Infor's solutions demonstrated the best fit and value to the state, providing us with a fully integrated platform that can support our business needs now and into the future. Infor was the right partner for us because of their commitment to not only the public sector but also the future vision and strategic direction of the Luma Project."

Infor's fully supported solution will remove the state's administrative burden of software fixes and upgrades, hardware refresh cycles, backups and disaster recovery. Additionally, agencies will be able to achieve a single source of truth when providing budgetary and financial reporting, increasing data-driven decision making through the integrated functionality, scalability and flexibility of the Infor CloudSuite solution.

Infor's FedRAMP certification is a key differentiator and offers a confident, independent confirmation that Infor's cloud security solutions meet high industry standards. FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Infor is among a select group of vendors that went through rigorous testing to offer the gold standard of data security certifications to customers. Infor reached FedRAMP authorization after extensive review of the company's security posture. The State of Idaho's solution is deployed in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud.

"Government, like every other industry, has been significantly impacted by the rapid movement to the cloud — from how work is done in the field, maintenance of critical assets, and daily interactions with citizens," said Travis Hatmaker, Infor senior vice president, industry & solution strategy. "One of the things that sets Infor apart is that we understand the needs of state government and how best to apply technology to solve the challenges and address the opportunities that organizations face today. The State of Idaho gained a sustainable, secure ERP model that combines finance, HCM, payroll, and procurement in a single solution to help the state meet the demands of today and prepare for the needs of the future, efficiently."

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Public Sector: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-public-sector

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

For more information:

Christina Ledger

Infor

312-662-2135

christina.ledger@infor.com

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor