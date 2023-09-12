Capital Tacos Plans Nashville Debut Following Latest Franchise Agreement

Casual Tex-Mex Franchise Announces Plans for their First-Ever Tennessee Restaurant Location

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Tacos , the small-town taco shop turned nationally-acclaimed Tex-Mex restaurant franchise, is taking the taste of Tex-Mex #DoneRight to Nashville after having secured the brand's first-ever franchise agreement for the state of Tennessee as it continues its rapid expansion into new markets across the country.

The official logo of the Capital Tacos franchise (PRNewswire)

Doug Morgan, a veteran of the QSR franchise space with 30+ years' experience, is responsible for bringing what's been described as "the best Tex-Mex known to man" to the people of Nashville. He pinpoints the innovation and people-oriented nature of the Capital Tacos brand as reasons the franchise will be able to elevate the local culinary scene.

While his deal is for a single unit, Morgan has expressed a hope to introduce additional Capital Tacos locations throughout the surrounding communities and beyond once the public has had the opportunity to familiarize itself with the flavor and creativity that have made the brand the fan-favorite concept it is today.

"After working with the likes of Applebee's, Denny's, and Pizza Hut over the course of my career, it's been difficult to place my finger on what concept might be next," said Morgan. "But the people and product at Capital Tacos made that decision easy. The franchises devotion to quality, customer experience, and business development will play a welcomed and delicious role here in Nashville."

Since launching its franchise program in early 2022, Capital Tacos has expanded far beyond its Tampa homebase, with brick-and-mortar restaurants open or under development in Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver, Tulsa, Nashville, New Jersey, and markets throughout Florida, many of which have opened just this summer.

"The Music City is a culinary capital, and we're eager to develop into a household name in a community that prioritizes flavor and flair so highly," said Josh Luger, Co-founder of Capital Tacos. "Doug's passion and experience for the restaurant industry will make him an exceptional addition to our franchise family, and a valued restaurateur in his home community."

Capital Tacos is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios.

For more information on Capital Tacos franchise opportunities, please visit https://capitaltacosfranchise.com/ .

ABOUT CAPITAL TACOS:

Capital Tacos is a nationally-ranked, fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant franchise founded in Tampa, Florida, that currently operates, or will imminently be operating, across the states of Florida, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Oklahoma. They've been named one of America's Top 40 Hottest Fast Casual Brands and one of the 11 Taco Chains Disrupting Fast Casual Sector by QSR Magazine, a top 3 taco in the country by Business Insider/Foursquare, and the top taco restaurant in Tampa / St. Petersburg by Yelp, amongst a variety of other awards. The emerging franchise brand is known for its scratch-made, innovative, and unmatched Tex-Mex flavors, pushing the boundaries of quality and creativity that the sector has become known to provide. Capital Tacos is currently seeking qualified candidates to help further expand the franchise to select markets across the Southeast and the country more generally.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capital Tacos