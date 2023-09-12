BorgWarner Announces Early Results of its Cash Tender Offers for its Senior Notes

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) (the "Company") today announced the results as of the early tender date for its previously announced cash tender offers (the "Tender Offers") for the securities set forth in the table below (the "Securities"). The Tender Offers are for up to an aggregate purchase price amount equal to $500,000,000 (the "Aggregate Tender Cap") (excluding Accrued Interest (as defined below)). All terms of the Tender Offers as described in the offer to purchase with respect to the Securities, dated August 28, 2023 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase"), remain unchanged.

As of the early tender date and time of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 11, 2023 (the "Early Tender Date"), according to information provided by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender and information agent for the Tender Offers, the aggregate principal amount of each series of Securities set forth in the table below have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offers. Withdrawal rights for the Tender Offers expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on September 11, 2023, and accordingly, Securities validly tendered in the Tender Offers may no longer be withdrawn except where additional withdrawal rights are required by law.

Title of

Security CUSIP No. Principal

Amount

Outstanding Acceptance

Priority

Level(1) U.S.

Treasury

Reference

Security Bloomberg

Reference Page Fixed

Spread Early

Tender

Payment(2)(3) Principal

Amount

Tendered 3.375% Senior

Notes due 2025 099724AJ5 $500,000,000 1 4.75% due

July 31,

2025 PX1 +60 bps $50 $114,975,000 5.000% Senior

Notes due 2025 099724AM8 /

U0560UAA0 $775,896,000 2 4.75% due

July 31,

2025 PX1 +70 bps $50 $318,599,000

(1) The Tender Offers are subject to the Aggregate Tender Cap. (2) Per $1,000 principal amount. (3) The Total Consideration (as defined below) for Securities validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase will be calculated using the applicable Fixed Spread and will include the Early Tender Payment (as defined below).

The tender offers will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 26, 2023 or, in each case, any other date and time to which the Company extends the applicable tender offer (such date and time, as it may be extended with respect to a tender offer, the applicable "Expiration Date"), unless earlier terminated. Holders of Securities must have validly tendered and not validly withdrawn their Securities at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 11, 2023 (such date and time, as it may be extended with respect to a tender offer, the applicable "Early Tender Date"), to be eligible to receive the Total Consideration, which is inclusive of an amount in cash equal to the amount set forth in the table above under the heading "Early Tender Payment" (the "Early Tender Payment"). If a holder validly tenders Securities after the applicable Early Tender Date but at or prior to the applicable Expiration Date, then the holder will only be eligible to receive the applicable Late Tender Consideration (as defined below) plus Accrued Interest.

The applicable consideration (the "Total Consideration") offered per $1,000 principal amount of each series of Securities validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, and accepted for purchase pursuant to the applicable tender offer will be determined in accordance with the formula set forth in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the applicable fixed spread for such series specified in the table above plus the "Reference Yield" (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) at 9:00 a.m., New York City time, on September 12, 2023. The Company expects to issue a press release on September 12, 2023 to announce the Reference Yield for each series of Securities that will be used in determining the Total Consideration payable in connection with the Tender Offers as well as the final principal amounts accepted. The "Late Tender Consideration" is equal to the Total Consideration minus the Early Tender Payment.

Holders will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase from the applicable last interest payment date up to, but not including, the applicable settlement date ("Accrued Interest").

Subject to the Acceptance Priority Levels, the Aggregate Tender Cap and proration for the Securities, Securities tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the Early Tender Date will be accepted for purchase and payment on September 14, 2023 (the "Early Settlement Date"). Securities not accepted for purchase on the Early Settlement Date will be promptly credited to the account of the registered holder of such Securities with The Depository Trust Company in accordance with the Offer to Purchase.

The Company's obligation to accept for payment and to pay for the Securities validly tendered in the Tender Offers is not subject to any minimum tender condition, but is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase. The Company reserves the right, subject to applicable law, at any time to (i) waive any and all conditions to either of the Tender Offers, (ii) extend or terminate either of the Tender Offers, (iii) increase, decrease or eliminate the Aggregate Tender Cap at any time without extending the applicable Withdrawal Deadline (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) or (iv) otherwise amend either of the Tender Offers in any respect. Any such change in the Aggregate Tender Cap may be significant. Accordingly, holders should not tender any Securities that they do not wish to be accepted in a Tender Offer.

Information Relating to the Tender Offers

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. is the dealer manager for the tender offers. Investors with questions regarding the tender offers may contact Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. at (866) 627-0391 (toll free) or (212) 250-2955 (collect). Global Bondholder Services Corporation is the tender and information agent for the tender offers and can be contacted at (212) 430-3774 or toll-free at (855) 654-2015.

None of the Company or its affiliates, their respective boards of directors or managers, the Dealer Manager, the tender and information agent or the trustee with respect to any Securities is making any recommendation as to whether holders should tender any Securities in response to any of the Tender Offers, and neither the Company nor any such other person has authorized any person to make any such recommendation. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender any of their Securities, and, if so, the principal amount of Securities to tender.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities. The Tender Offers are being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and only in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

The full details of the Tender Offers, including complete instructions on how to tender Securities, are included in the Offer to Purchase. Holders are strongly encouraged to read carefully the Offer to Purchase, including materials incorporated by reference therein, because they contain important information. The Offer to Purchase may be obtained from Global Bondholder Services Corporation, free of charge, by calling (212) 430-3774 or toll-free at (855) 654-2015.

