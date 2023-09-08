Vertical World Signs 42,000 SQFT Lease at Commodore Interbay Industry Center

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant leasing development, Commodore Interbay Industry Center, Seattle's recently renovated industrial property, is thrilled to announce a long-term partnership with Vertical World, America's pioneering climbing gym. This 15-year lease, covering an expansive 42,337 square feet of space, comes on the heels of Seattle's new zoning measure passed in July, and underscores Commodore's position as a prime location for premier businesses in Seattle.

North Looking View into Vertical World's Space (PRNewswire)

Vertical World, renowned for its distinction as the first climbing gym in the U.S., will utilize this new space as a strategic expansion, enriching their services and offering an enhanced experience for their members. With this expansion, Vertical World continues its tradition of providing top tier climbing facilities and related services, furthering its commitment to climbing enthusiasts in the community.

"Having this opportunity to work with SKB in expanding our operations in Seattle is a big step forward in serving youth climbing programs. This concept has been a strategic goal for a while now, and we are excited about fulfilling that vision for team and youth climbers." – Rich Johnston, Founder of Vertical World.

For Vertical World, this move represents more than just physical growth. It's an opportunity to broaden their horizons, introduce new and improved services, and cater to a growing clientele that seeks exceptional climbing experiences.

For their part, Commodore ownership is excited to play a small part in the gym's aspirations to expand their offerings:

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Vertical World to Commodore, especially because this expansion will allow them to provide their specialized youth programs to a greater number of kids in Seattle. The folks at Vertical World are not just experts in the climbing gym industry, they are caring individuals contributing to the betterment of our community. We are proud to align with them as they continue to grow." – Jo Ann Williams, Vice President Asset Management

Located on the corner of West Commodore Way and 24th Avenue West, Commodore Interbay Industry Center is a recently renovated 213,066 square foot industrial project. This unique property offers 3,000+ amps of power, ample parking, secured entrances, operable cranes, dock high doors, and 18' clear heights to its fully insulated buildings.

Established as America's first climbing gym in 1987, Vertical World has long been at the forefront of climbing culture and innovation. The gym caters to climbers ranging from beginners to professionals, emphasizing safety, community, and top-notch climbing experiences.

Bryan Hester and Andrew Stark with CBRE represented landlord on the deal.

North Entry and Loading (PRNewswire)

East Side of Commodore Building (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/SKB) (PRNewswire)

