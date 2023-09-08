THE GROUPE SEB BECOMES GLOBAL PARTNER OF SIRHA FOOD 2023/2025

PARISIPPANY, N.J. , Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With its brands All-Clad and Lagostina, Groupe SEB, world leader in small cookware and professional coffee equipment, becomes a "global partner" of the Sirha Food ecosystem for the next 2023-2025 cycle. The American and Italian brands are respectively committed to the Bocuse d'Or and Sirha Omnivore as Main Partner and Official Supplier and intend to promote their values of excellence and innovation during major events for food service professionals.

(PRNewswire)

All-Clad, an American company founded in 1971 in Canonsburg and a brand of Groupe SEB since 2004, that has built on its heritage of craftsmanship and quickly established its reputation in the world of professional gastronomy. For over 50 years, All-Clad has been constantly innovating to design and manufacture premium cookware that meets the demands of the world's greatest professional chefs.

It is logical that, faithful to its values of gastronomic excellence, All-Clad becomes Main Partner of the Bocuse d'Or - an event of the Sirha Food ecosystem - from September 2023 and official supplier during its French selection at the "Grand Palais Ephémère" in Paris. Because the Bocuse d'Or competition has been honoring the technique, the commitment and the human values of chefs and professionals of the "Haute Cuisine" for 30 years, the two brands intend to carry on the legacy of Paul Bocuse together.

Stanislas de Gramont, CEO of Groupe SEB reveals: "We are proud to join the Bocuse d'Or family as a Major Partner and to support all the selections that will take part in this prestigious competition. Groupe SEB is even prouder to be able to support the Chefs during the competitions with cookware from our iconic American brand All-Clad. This is the brand's major comeback outside the USA, where it has a strong presence. A symbol of robustness and excellence for over 50 years, the brand is constantly innovating to equip Chefs and cooking enthusiasts with exceptional products for this exciting and constantly evolving world. Building on the values bequeathed to us by our founders over 165 years ago, we design and manufacture products that facilitate and embellish the daily lives of consumers and contribute to better living, everywhere in the world."

Beyond its commitment to the Bocuse d'Or with All-Clad, Groupe SEB supports Sirha Omnivore - also in the Sirha Food ecosystem - the festival of "Young Cuisine" that celebrates its 20th anniversary from 10th to 12th September in Paris, with the brand Lagostina as Main Partner.

"To celebrate Italian cuisine, which is the focus of this edition of Sirha Omnivore, Groupe SEB has chosen the Lagostinabrand, the finest ambassador of Italian "savoir-vivre" in the world. Lagostina'sexpertise is a blend of tradition and modernity that appeals to lovers of a certain Italian art of living, combining elegance, aesthetics and high performance in tableware and top-of-the-range cookware" adds Stanislas de Gramont, CEO of Groupe SEB.

Founded in 1901 in Omegna, Italy, Lagostina joined Groupe SEB in 2005. For over 120 years, thanks to a unique industrial know-how, passionate and inventive teams have been designing and manufacturing culinary collections combining exceptional cooking performance, preserved taste and food quality, and extreme durability. Values shared by Sirha Omnivore since the beginning in 2003, following the example of the "Young Cuisine" chefs who, with an acute awareness of their territories, producers and environment, creates a wild, personal and distinctive cuisine.

"The creation of Sirha Omnivore in 2003 was a response to the need to bring together chefs, restaurateurs, producers, craftsmen, winegrowers and food professionals, to give them a platform for exchange and meetings. A need that is just as valid today, explains Luc Dubanchet, Founder of Sirha Omnivore et Director of Sirha Food. 20 years later, we are proud to move forward with a new industrial partner as Lagostina to defend shared values like innovation and sustainability. It is also a step forward that we are taking together with Groupe SEB thanks to this two- years commitment to Sirha Food events. Because the world of food today can only be considered in terms of porosity, in moving territories, alive, concludes him."

To meet Groupe SEB during Sirha Food events in September:

Bocuse d'Or France – 8 September 2023 – Grand Palais Ephémère in Paris

Press and accreditations contact: bocusedor@monet-rp.com

Sirha Omnivore – 10-12 September 2023 - Parc Floral in Paris

Press meeting in the Lagostina stand: Sunday 10th September at 6:30pm.

Press and accreditations contact: perrine@white-mirror.fr

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 35 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling nearly 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales near €8 billion in 2022 and has more than 30,000 employees worldwide.

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Groupe SEB