Revman Announces Home License Agreement for Calvin Klein in U.S., Canada and Mexico

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revman today announced that it has entered into a license agreement with Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], for the design, manufacturing and distribution of home accessories in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The new Calvin Klein home collections will launch at the New York Home Textiles Market week this month. The agreement's initial term is through 2028.

"We are extremely pleased to be the new licensee for Calvin Klein home fashion products," stated Rich Roman, President and CEO of Revman. "Calvin Klein is one of the world's most recognizable fashion lifestyle brands, with a dedicated consumer following around the globe. We are very excited to collaborate with Calvin Klein's established design team to create quality home products that showcase the brand's modern, minimalist aesthetic. I am confident that the creative collaboration between our two companies will be a winning combination."

"We look forward to partnering with Revman to bring our premium Calvin Klein home essentials to an even broader consumer market," said Karina Spar, Executive Vice President of Licensing for PVH. "Their robust supplier network and proven omnichannel strategy will allow us to strengthen the presence of the Calvin Klein brand in the home category through an expanded offering both online and in store."

Crafted from the highest quality materials, the Calvin Klein home collections will offer essentials for the modern home, including fashion bedding, bath products and window coverings. Across both casual and refined lifestyles, the collections focus on both style and comfort, exploring subtle, sophisticated textures, luxurious fabrics, including some blended with environmentally-preferred materials such as Lyocell, Tencel™ and REFIBRA™ fibers, natural dyes and ultra-soft wash techniques. The collections' color palettes are curated and balanced for cohesion across categories, with signature Calvin Klein patterns that capture sensual florals, abstracted patterns with blurred effect and new interpretations of mélange.

"For our Spring 2024 collections, we closely partnered with the talented Calvin Klein team to develop elevated home accessories focused on comfort that incorporate more environmentally-preferred materials," said Laurie Sages, VP Creative Services and Product Development. "In order to pay homage to the brand's signature style, it was important that the product have a clean, minimal look and overall soft, serene feel."

The first Calvin Klein home collection will launch in Spring 2024. Calvin Klein home will be distributed through all major levels of retail distribution in the United States as well as retailers in Canada and Mexico.

About Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is one of the world's leading global fashion lifestyle brands with a history of bold, non-conformist ideals that inform everything we do. Founded in New York in 1968, the brand's minimalist and sensual aesthetic drives our approach to product design and communication, creating a canvas that offers the possibility of limitless self-expression. The Calvin Klein brands – CK Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear, and Calvin Klein Performance – are connected by the intention and purpose of elevating everyday essentials to globally iconic status. Each of the brands has a distinct identity and position in the retail landscape, providing us the opportunity to market a range of universally appealing products to domestic and international consumers with a variety of needs. Our products are underpinned by responsible design, high-quality construction, and the elimination of all unnecessary details. We strive for unique and dimensional pieces that continuously wear well and remain relevant season after season. Global retail sales of Calvin Klein products were approximately $9.3 billion in 2022.

Calvin Klein continues to solidify its position as an innovator of emerging digital platforms and modern marketing campaigns. PVH acquired Calvin Klein in 2003 and continues to oversee a focused approach to growing the brand's worldwide relevance, presence, and long term growth.

About Revman

Revman headquartered in New York, is a leading provider of high-quality lifestyle bed and bath products. Revman maintains unique licensing arrangements with an impressive portfolio of internationally recognized designer brands including Nautica, Vera Wang, Tommy Bahama, Wrangler, Marimekko and Laura Ashley, among many others. Their products are available through all major levels of retail distribution in the United States as well as retailers in Canada, Mexico, and South America. For more information, please visit www.revman.com.

