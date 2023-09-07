The Laughing Cow® Unveils New, Limited-Edition Packaging Along with 'The Laughing Contract' Sweepstakes

The iconic cheese brand is encouraging fans to nominate the funniest person in their life to win a year's worth of cheese, and a grand prize winner to receive $20,000 in cash.

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, The Laughing Cow®, makers of the spreadable and creamy cheese wedges, is bringing consumers a fresh take on their iconic branding with new, colorful, limited-edition packaging inspired by recognizable pop culture designs. The new packaging will also feature a unique QR code for a sweepstakes to nominate people in their lives who choose laughter and spread joy to win 'The Laughing Contract,' sponsored by The Laughing Cow.

Whether it's parents, best friends, or coworkers, The Laughing Contract is giving consumers the opportunity to celebrate the funniest people in their lives. 1,000 sweepstakes winners will be awarded a year's worth of The Laughing Cow's deliciously creamy spreadable cheese, and one lucky grand prize winner will receive a cash prize of $20,000 in addition to a year's worth of The Laughing Cow cheese.

"The Laughing Cow has been inspiring people to choose laughter for more than 100 years, which is why we're thrilled to take a moment to recognize the people in our lives who make us laugh the most," said Zach Fatla, Brand Director of The Laughing Cow. "We're excited to roll out this newly imagined packaging, in addition to 'The Laughing Contract,' to encourage cheese lovers across the country to make space for laughter in their lives and laugh a little more, every day."

Starting today – October 31, The Laughing Cow fans can scan the QR code on the limited-edition packaging, or visit thelaughingcontract.com to nominate the aspiring comedians in their lives. No purchase necessary. For additional terms and sweepstakes conditions visit thelaughingcontract.com.

The Laughing Cow Creamy Cheese Wedges limited-edition packaging can be found on the Creamy Original variety at retailers nationwide now through the end of October for an SRP of $3.79-$4.99 for an 8-wedge round. To find The Laughing Cow near you, visit https://www.thelaughingcow.com/product-locator/.

*This sweepstakes, called "The Laughing Contract", gives the nominee, if they accept to participate, a chance to win a year's supply of The Laughing Cow cheese and, possibly, the grand prize of $20,000. See full rules for details. No purchase necessary. A year's supply constitutes (1) 8-pack round box a month. Winners will receive a 3-month physical supply of product + 9 coupons for a free round box.

About The Laughing Cow®:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, The Laughing Cow® Spreadable Cheese Wedges are deliciously rich and creamy snacks. The Laughing Cow® Cheese is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group. Bel Brands USA strives to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking, as well as a producer of entertaining and alternative cheese options to meet a range of consumer needs. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to The Laughing Cow®, other beloved USA brands include Boursin®, Babybel®, Nurishh® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com

