FITNESS APPAREL BRAND BORN PRIMITIVE LAUNCHES ITS FIRST PERFORMANCE SHOE, THE SAVAGE 1 CROSS TRAINER, ON SEPTEMBER 7

Versatile Cross Trainer Accommodates Athletes and Multiple Workout Styles

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Born Primitive , the online fitness apparel brand, steps into the performance shoe market with the launch of the Savage 1 cross trainer on September 7, 2023. The Savage 1 is a high-performance training shoe that will accommodate any type of athlete or workout activity as it was specifically designed to cover a wide variety of modalities and training styles, including strength training, HIIT, running, and more.

The Savage 1 caters to all fitness styles, ensuring an athlete's optimal performance regardless of the day's training program. The shoe is constructed to offer stability in Olympic lifting with flexibility in mind for short-distance runs and sprinting, all packaged in a sleek and stylish low-profile design to make the shoe ready-to-wear inside and outside of the gym.

"We decided to step into the footwear space as we personally experienced the shortcomings in current cross trainers on the market. Some of the top shoes on the market are really only designed for a single modality, being either too stiff for running or lacking the stability needed for lifting. With that in mind, we designed a cross trainer that can accommodate multiple types of training styles," says Bear Handlon, CEO/Co-Founder of Born Primitive and former CrossFit Games athlete. "Over the last nine years, we have strived to perfect our performance and athleisure apparel, but the launch of the Savage 1 represents a massive new chapter for our company."

Born Primitive applies the same focus and attention to detail on the Savage 1 that has made the e-commerce fitness apparel line so popular. With the help of industry experts and product engineers, Born Primitive was able to create a multi-faceted performance shoe that takes every last detail into account, so that an athlete can be comfortable in even their most intense workouts.

The Savage 1 is the perfect shoe for the ultimate competitor. Its advanced features include a specially formulated EVA midsole for lightweight cushioning and a highly durable rubber molded outsole that can withstand even the most intense workouts.

Key Savage 1 details include:

Breathability: Lightweight air mesh upper construction and open cell mesh tongue

Dual-density molded footbed which is denser at the heel for heavy lifting stability and softer at the forefoot for cushioning while running and jumping

Midsole has a specially formulated EVA compound, creating a lightweight, high cushioning, and high rebound shoe

The outsole is constructed of highly durable molded rubber allowing full ground support and the secondary tread offers midfoot support

Wide toe box for toe splay allows for better balance and comfort

TPU heel stabilizer translates to improved lateral stability and holding of the heel and the TPU forefoot/toe overlay gives improved lateral stability and upper durability

Unique tread design on the bottom of the shoe to ensure maximum traction during both linear and lateral movements

Born Primitive's Savage 1 will be available in five different colorways in men's and women's sizes, priced at $130 USD + taxes. The Savage 1 will be sold through the Born Primitive website starting September 7.

As Born Primitive continues to grow its various product lines, the company recently landed on the Inc. 5000 , an annual list recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America. Ranked at No. 1931, Born Primitive is spotlighted for an impressive 290% three-year revenue growth.

For more information on Born Primitive, find them online at www.bornprimitive.com and on social platforms @bornprimitive.

About Born Primitive

Born Primitive, an Inc. 5000 company, was founded in 2014 by former Navy Lieutenant Bear Handlon and Co-Founder Mallory Riley out of a passion for Olympic weightlifting and CrossFit. Currently, the patriot-inspired brand offers over 1,200 products featuring a collection of athletic and lifestyle apparel for men and women which includes swimwear, fitness apparel, athleisure, maternity wear, denim, outdoor and tactical apparel, and more.

The company began in a garage with two people, one product, zero outside capital, and a mission to create a line of functional activewear built by purpose around its brand pillars: born patriotic, born relentless, and born serving. It is that purpose-driven ethos that has turned Born Primitive, in under ten years, into a $100-million+ e-commerce enterprise that has donated millions back to charity, small businesses, and others in need. Born Primitive strives to inspire its loyal customers to seek results and pursue their goals through relentless hard work - both inside and outside of the gym. From within the brand, its inspiration is drawn from the military veterans, spouses, and former first responders that make up over half of Born Primitive employees. For more information on Born Primitive, find them online at www.bornprimitive.com and on social platforms @bornprimitive.

