American College of Education Hires Higher Education Strategist, Bob Paxton, as VP of Education Solutions

Paxton's extensive experience contributes to the college's mission of creating strategic partnerships that support education accessibility

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With rising tuition costs and declining enrollment rates at universities nationwide, American College of Education® (ACE) is addressing the need for affordable, accessible education. Bob Paxton, a seasoned higher education strategist, has joined the ACE staff as the Vice President of Education Solutions to lead the charge in creating continuing education pathways for adult learners through partnerships.

American College of Education is a regionally accredited, online school specializing in education, leadership, healthcare and nursing programs. (PRNewsfoto/American College of Education) (PRNewswire)

Paxton recently served ACE as a strategic advisor through his company, Dynamic Higher Education Solutions, where he provided strategic direction for colleges throughout the U.S., Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Canada. He also served in several leadership roles including a notable 13-year tenure as president of Iowa Central Community College. During that time, he led the college to grow from 1,800 students to over 7,000. Additionally, business and industry training increased over 700%, and Paxton facilitated numerous partnerships to improve economic vitality and community relations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bob to the ACE leadership team and leverage the extensive experience he brings to the table," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "At ACE, we believe in partnering with organizations who share our passion for developing people through education, and Bob is going to spearhead our continued efforts to make our programs accessible to even more individuals."

"It's been such a privilege to support ACE as a strategic advisor, and I look forward to contributing to the college as a leader," Paxton added. "Forging strategic partnerships and creating alternative pathways is key to promote workforce development and empower students to be successful."

