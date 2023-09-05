Risen Energy Revenue Up 39.56%, Net Profit Soars 76.25% Y-O-Y in 2023 H1

NINGBO, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd (Shenzhen: 300118), a global leading manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic (PV) products, has reported its revenue in the first half of 2023 amounted to 17.6 billion yuan (US$ 2.43 billion), a growth of 39.56 percent year-on-year.

The company's net profit after non-recurring profit and loss deduction rose 76.25 percent to reach 838 million yuan (US$ 115.48 million). Risen Energy has invested 490 million yuan (US$ 67.52 million) into R&D, a 4.5 percent increase year-on-year.

Committed to driving global energy innovation with integrated and sustainable products, solutions, and services, Risen Energy's performance growth is achieved through technological and production innovation.

The conversion efficiency of Risen Energy's monocrystalline PERC cells has now exceeded 23.45%, and the TOPCon cells and heterojunction cells have exceeded 25.20% and 26.00% respectively.

Leveraging its leading heterojunction cell technologies, Risen Energy has launched the ultra low-carbon emission Hyper-ion heterojunction bifacial module series. The 210 HJT solar module adopts special low-temperature double-sided passivation contact, Hyper-link stress-free interconnection technology, and double-sided microcrystalline technologies and uses materials including 210 half-cut thin silicon wafers, low silver consumption, steel frame and more, to guarantee high power efficiency and high conversion efficiency while giving it an edge on LCOE.

In 2023, Risen Energy introduced products that meet both the market demands and customers' requirements, continuously elevating its core competitiveness through optimizing product structure, improving the production process, and increasing investments in research and development.

As the company further expands its businesses from the main scope of solar cell modules and PV power plant EPC to PV power plant operation and energy storage, while improving conversion rates of cells and modules, Risen Energy has become a global leader of high-efficiency solar modules with its supply volume ranking in the top 10 worldwide for the last two years in a row.

