Jotform | Powerful online forms and workflow automation for Salesforce now available on the Salesforce AppExchange

Jotform's customers can now benefit from integrated powerful form automation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jotform today announced it has launched Jotform for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to seamlessly integrate the form automation tool with their Salesforce accounts.

Jotform is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000JTeWyUAL&tab=e.

Jotform for Salesforce

Jotform empowers organizations with a way to collect the data they need to make mission critical decisions and increase lead generation flow. Jotform is used by more than 20 million people worldwide, including organizations across various industries, including professional services, healthcare, nonprofits, enterprises and small businesses. Anyone who needs to collect data, can use Jotform.

Now that Jotform for Salesforce is available on the Salesforce AppExchange, customers can access all of Jotform's suite of products, including Jotform's no-code form builder, a new e-signature product, a mobile app builder, approval workflows, automated report generator, and more. This solution enables organizations to collect, organize and make sense of data, cutting out redundant tasks and helping them get work done more efficiently and effectively.

Comments on the News

"We're so excited to deliver our powerful online form automation software to the Salesforce ecosystem," said Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of Jotform. "We've built automation into our software to free organizations of busywork and give them more time to spend on more meaningful work."

"Jotform for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by giving them the power to automate data collection through online forms," said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President of and General Manager, Platform. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Jotform

We believe that the right form can make all the difference. With Jotform, organizations go from busywork to less work with powerful forms that use conditional logic, accept payments, generate reports, automate workflows and more. With over 17 years in business and 20 million users worldwide, Jotform is a trusted global brand that's expanding every day.

