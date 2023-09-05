GRAND RE-OPENING OF DAISO STORE IN MONTEREY PARK, CALIFORNIA!

MONTEREY PARK, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso, the beloved Japanese retail chain, is thrilled to announce the grand re-opening of its Monterey Park store, located at 2205 S. Atlantic Blvd., Monterey Park, CA 91754. The much-anticipated event is set to take place on Saturday, September 23rd, at 10:00 AM.

Discover Daiso! (PRNewswire)

After undergoing extensive renovations and improvements, the Daiso store in Monterey Park at the Prado Center is back and better than ever, ready to serve the local community with an even more delightful shopping experience. To celebrate this special occasion, Daiso has prepared an exciting offer for its valued customers. The first 150 customers to spend $30 or more will receive a free exclusive Daiso tote bag, complete with an adorable plushie. "We are incredibly excited to welcome our customers back to the newly revamped Monterey Park store," said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. "Our team has worked tirelessly to enhance the shopping experience, and we can't wait for our customers to see the improvements. We also want to express our gratitude by giving back to our loyal patrons with these exclusive gifts."

Daiso is renowned for its wide range of affordable and high-quality products, from household items and kitchenware to beauty products and stationery. The re-opening of the Monterey Park store promises to offer an even greater selection of unique and stylish products that customers have come to love. Be sure to mark your calendars for Saturday, September 23rd, at 10:00 AM, and join us for the grand re-opening celebration of Daiso in Monterey Park at the Prado Center. Come early to secure your exclusive tote bag and plushie with a purchase of $30 or more!

Daiso is a global retail chain founded in Japan, known for its vast array of unique and affordable products across various categories such as household goods, stationery, beauty, and more. Daiso entered the US market in 2005 and continues to expand its global footprint while maintaining its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The Daiso US headquarters is located in La Mirada, CA.

