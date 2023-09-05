The Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival Celebrates Caribbean Storytelling And Culture For A Fifth Year

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival, (BCLF), returns this year to celebrate its milestone fifth season in New York City.

Through the BCLF, Caribbean thought and intellectualism, which are often underrepresented in popular culture, have a unique platform to be celebrated, appreciated, and thrive. From September 7th-10th , lovers of literature will once again have the opportunity to experience this dynamic literary festival as it brings Caribbean stories and storytellers to the forefront of New York's culture scene with interactive events.

"It's a true celebration of culture, diversity, and the power of words. Festival 5 will be full of vibrant energy and more events than any year prior. It is a must-attend 4-day experience," said Director of Operations Mellany Paynter .

Since its inception in 2019, the BCLF festival has gathered under its wing over 250 Caribbean writers, publishers, and creatives, including renowned contemporary and classic authors. This year, the organization selected Bahamian writer Ethan Knowles as the winner of the coveted BCLF Elizabeth Nunez Award For Writers In The Caribbean for his short fiction story "Sponger Monkey." The Caribbean-American Writer's Prize was awarded to Jade Leatham from Dominica for her short fiction story "Jungle Siren."

The festival will also feature celebrated writers from Barbados , Jamaica , Trinidad , and other islands. The four-day event, taking place at locations across Brooklyn includes panel discussions, a film screening, a Kalinda workshop, and poetry readings. Also on its roster is "5 Minutes With Elizabeth Nunez", an original BCLF short film series celebrating a selection of novels by Elizabeth Nunez and "Bad Man Doh Cry": a literary conversation about the norms, dynamics, relationships, and rites of passage of Caribbean masculinity through the selected works of award-winning male writers.

As the premiere literary festival taking place at the epicenter of the Caribbean diaspora, BCLF's multifaceted programming continues to amplify, expand, and showcase the notable contributions of Caribbean and Caribbean-American writers.

"Without our stories, we are nothing. Our work at the BCLF has been to insist that the ones who own these stories and share them with the world are rightly acknowledged, credited and celebrated," said Massiah-Aaron.

For more information on The Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival and the daily schedule, visit bklyncbeanlitfest.org/

