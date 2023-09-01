Clean Eatz Foundation to Freeze Out Childhood Obesity with National Campaign

Health Food Franchise Will Donate September Proceeds for Limited-Time Smoothie

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz, one of the country's fastest-growing health food restaurant and online meal plan franchises, recently launched the Clean Eatz Foundation, with a focus on combatting childhood obesity. The initiative is designed to raise awareness and money toward tackling the growing epidemic. And to officially kick off that mission, Clean Eatz cafes nationwide will be featuring a new limited-time smoothie, Go Bananaz, with a portion of September proceeds going to support the Clean Eatz Foundation.

Official Clean Eatz Logo (PRNewswire)

"We Change Livez. It's our rally cry," said Evonne Varady, Clean Eatz founder and Co-owner. "This mission is representative of the people behind our brand to a core, as well as the energy that drives our entire franchise concept. More and more, we see a need to extend this focus to some of the youngest members of our Clean Eatz communities – kids. That's realization is where this campaign first took root."

Money raised through Clean Eatz Foundation campaigns, like the Go Bananaz Smoothie Drive, is earmarked for positive impact. This includes funding children's tuition for wellness camps, spearheading scholarships for individuals entering the physical fitness fields, and more.

"We're excited to honor National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month with this inaugural campaign," Varady said. "For us, the smoothie drive is a fun way to get people engaged in a very serious topic – the wellbeing of our future generations. It's the beginning of a much larger discussion, one that we'll be helping drive through our Foundation in the coming years."

To find your nearest Clean Eatz franchise location, please visit https://locations.cleaneatz.com/.

ABOUT CLEAN EATZ

Clean Eatz, which launched in 2011 and started franchising in 2015, was co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Don and Evonne Varady, as a means of helping individuals and families change their lives by providing them with better nutrition options, a steady dose of health and wellness education, and a diverse support community that's committed to helping each other in becoming their best selves. By supplying such healthy alternatives, the Clean Eatz brand has continued to win over communities with their dine-in, grab-n-go, catering, marketplace, and weekly online meal plan selections. With 94 locations operational and 87 in development, the franchise will likely be coming to an address near you soon.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clean Eatz