SODIC Expands in Egypt with the Addition of Two Luxury Hotels, Restaurants, and Residential Projects with Nobu Hospitality

- These projects entail the establishment of a new Nobu Hotel and residential enclave within Cairo and as well as on the renowned North Coast

CAIRO, Egypt, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SODIC, Egypt's leading real estate developer, in partnership with Nobu Hospitality, the globally acclaimed luxury lifestyle brand, announces plans for a comprehensive expansion of the Nobu brand in Egypt with the development of luxury hotels, branded residences, and the iconic Nobu restaurant. Underpinned by SODIC's extensive expertise and reputation, Nobu's introduction into Egypt will anchor two of SODIC's developments – Cairo in the New Zayed area and a coastal development on the North Coast – resulting in two multi-million dollar five-star hotels, a Nobu restaurant and branded Nobu residences with an extensive array of facilities for residents and guests.

The Nobu Hotel and Residences Cairo, nestled in SODIC's signature development in New Zayed, West Cairo's up-and-coming neighbourhood is set within the meticulously planned expanse of single-family residences and exclusive apartments, the hotel and residences will form an integral part of "The Estates Residences." Guests and residents will enjoy the proximity of celebrated attractions including the Pyramids, the Great Sphinx, and the highly anticipated Grand Egyptian Museum scheduled to open later this year. The Nobu Hotel and Residences Cairo will also provide direct access to the acclaimed North Coast, offering residents a gateway to convenient weekend and holiday escapes.

Spanning 440-acres of spectacular beachfront terrain, the Nobu Hotel and Residences in the North Coast development will offer breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. Situated in the Ras El Hikma area, renowned for its crystalline waters and pristine sandy beaches, the project is at the heart of one of the fastest-growing luxury destinations in the region. Echoing the immersive vibe of the stylish Nobu brand's resort projects, the North Coast luxury destination will operate seasonally from May through October.

Ayman Amer SODIC's General Manager comments: "Our partnership with Nobu is a testament to SODIC's ability to attract world-class international partners. Nobu's iconic brand perfectly complements our signature projects, offering "The Estates" and our newest North Coast development communities a seamless and exceptional experience of integrated vibrant hospitality and high-end dining at the highest standards of luxury."

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, stated: "We are extremely excited about our partnership with SODIC and the launch of these two exceptional projects. Egypt holds a rich history and a vibrant culture, making it an ideal canvas for us to create remarkable spaces that epitomize the essence of Nobu's luxury and innovation. These developments will not only redefine luxury living but also offer a distinct blend of hospitality and lifestyle experiences for our guests and residents."

Signing ceremony between Nobu Hospitality and Sodic at the site of the North Coast development. From right to left: Heba Makhlouf, Chief Investment Officer for Sodic, Ayman Amer, General Manager for Sodic, Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer for Nobu Hospitality, and Struan McKenzie, Chief Operating Officier for Nobu Hospitality (PRNewswire)

