Novel Ventures Launches Mobile Giving Platform "Myte"

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novel Ventures is proud to release Myte , an innovative mobile giving platform that revolutionizes the way donors connect with nonprofits and causes that resonate with their interests.

Myte is designed to simplify the experience users face when donating to a nonprofit organization. With hundreds of organizations on the platform, users can follow nonprofits and see their needs in real-time. Featuring a visual home feed and one-touch payment options, Myte was created to make giving as frictionless as possible.

"We created Myte out of a desire to simplify giving and meet the tangible needs of every community. Our goal is for everyone, especially the next generation, to experience the joy of modern generosity and to see that giving can be fun, easy, and impactful," says Myte Co-Founder, Matthew Rial.

Myte focuses on micro-donations, small and frequent donations that address specific needs, as well as ongoing campaigns for larger needs. Organizations have the ability to claim their Myte profile and share specific needs with users around the world. While users are encouraged to explore new causes, the platform also provides a way for donors to continue giving to organizations they already support. Users can easily manage recurring donations to all selected organizations in one place. At the end of the year, Myte users receive one tax receipt that includes all donations made that year.

Myte is available now for download on the App Store and Google Play Store . For more information about Myte, visit joinmyte.com.

About Myte

Founded by Dallas-based startup studio, Novel Ventures, in March 2022, Myte is a one-stop donation platform connecting everyday donors with nonprofits to make giving as frictionless as possible. Myte's mission is to transform the way people give, for good.

About Novel Ventures

Novel Ventures is a startup studio based in Dallas, Texas building impact-driven ventures at the intersection of technology and human flourishing. Since 2021, Novel Ventures has been combining capital and the expertise of a centralized team of builders to tackle some of the world's most challenging issues. Novel Venture's goal is to redefine traditional venture success - shifting the market's focus to real, lasting impact over hype and inflated value.

