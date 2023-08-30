McLane Unveils McLane Fresh, Elevating Foodservice at Retail

McLane scales foodservice at retail program, boosting customer experience with new convenience store offerings

TEMPLE, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McLane Company, Inc., one of the largest distributors in America and an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant brands, unveiled McLane Fresh, an expanded foodservice at retail program designed for convenience stores, at its national trade show, McLane Engage, in Dallas.

Convenience stores are seeing an increase in demand for and sales of fresh and higher-quality food products from consumers seeking healthier on-the-go options. As a result, convenience stores are elevating their foodservice programs and in-store experiences to compete with fast food and quick service restaurants.

"Fresh food programs present a tremendous opportunity for convenience store operators of all sizes—from independently owned locations to nationwide chains. McLane Fresh provides a full suite of foodservice at retail solutions," said Chris Smith, president of McLane Retail. "The exciting lineup of products and services introduced today are just the beginning of a comprehensive offering designed to meet the growing demands of consumers and provide retailers the products and services they need to be successful."

During the event, 1100 attendees, including McLane customers and suppliers, experienced a taste of McLane Fresh with new products on display at the McLane booth. The new McLane Fresh family of brands include CupZa!, a reimagined and revolutionary beverage program; a groundbreaking proprietary pizza program; and an expanded selection of McLane's highly successful grab-and-go brand, Central Eats.

CupZa! features artisan coffees, cold brews, teas and lemonades with new flavors and drink styles, offering unparalleled value and variety to retailers. Central Eats' new chef-inspired menu items delighted as the brand continues to expand and satisfy growing demand for healthier options on the go. Attendees were also introduced to delicious fresh-baked pizza uniquely tailored for convenience.

"We are committed to being a strategic growth partner to our customers," said Vito Maurici, customer experience officer at McLane. "McLane Fresh anticipates and seamlessly fulfills the dynamic expectations of today's consumers, positioning convenience stores as hubs for culinary excellence on the go. This expansion underscores McLane's commitment to delivering exceptional foodservice products and services for our customers wherever they are on their foodservice journey."

Menu innovation for McLane Fresh will be led by accomplished corporate culinary chef Farley Kaiser, who recently joined the company as senior director of culinary innovation. Kaiser previously served as senior director of fresh food and beverage at GetGo Café+Market and brings extensive experience cultivating growth and culinary excellence through strategic initiatives as the corporate executive chef for leading convenience and restaurant brands, and culinary department chair at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts.

In addition to a robust selection of on-trend items, McLane Fresh provides marketing support, merchandising, competitively priced equipment bundles and expert guidance to meet retailers where they are on their foodservice journey. From independents to nationwide chains, McLane customers can differentiate their food offerings by utilizing McLane's commissary kitchen network to offer shorter shelf-life products with more frequent deliveries to ensure quality and freshness.

More information on McLane Fresh and other convenience store solutions from McLane is available at mclaneco.com/cstore-solutions/mclane-fresh. To learn more about McLane and its retail, restaurant and e-commerce solutions, visit mclaneco.com.

About McLane

Founded in 1894, McLane Company Inc. is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants, and chain restaurants. As an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant businesses, McLane buys, sells, delivers, and serves the world's most beloved brands. With headquarters in Temple, Texas, McLane has more than 80 distribution centers across the country, employs more than 25,000 teammates, and delivers to nearly every zip code in the US. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.

