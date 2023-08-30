Castle Automotive Group moves forward full-throttle with its growth mission acquiring Pugi Auto Group (Hyundai, Genesis, Mazda, and VW) Reinforcing Their Presence in the Greater Chicago Area

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Automotive Group, a leading automotive dealership group in the Midwest region, and a Top 150 Dealer Group in the country, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Pugi Auto Group, based in Downers Grove, Illinois. This expansion further solidifies CAG's commitment to the greater Chicago area, and takes their dealership count to 18 rooftops and 26 new car franchises across both Illinois and Northwestern Indiana. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Castle Automotive Group as they diversify their footprint and deliver their frictionless car buying and servicing experiences to Hyundai, Genesis, and Mazda buyers for the first time, in addition to adding an additional Volkswagen dealership.

Joe Castle (left) celebrating the acquisition of the Pugi Auto Group with Jennifer Rafael of DMSA and Dominic Pugliani (right) in the Castle Hyundai Downers Grove showroom (PRNewswire)

Dominic Pugliani and Pugi Auto Group have been a pillar of the automotive industry in the Chicago market for over four decades. Their dedication to unparalleled customer service and a wide selection of vehicles has earned them a well-deserved reputation among both loyal customers and industry peers. The acquisition of Pugi represents an exciting opportunity for Castle Automotive Group to build upon this legacy and continue delivering excellence to market and the community they serve.

"I would like to congratulate Dominic, he was a true gentleman to do business with and made the transition seamless I wish him a happy and healthy retirement. We are excited to welcome the entire Pugi Auto Group team to Castle and for a successful onboarding experience. My executive team is 100% committed to our vision of accelerated growth through acquisitions of key brands in key markets such as Hyundai, Genesis, Mazda and VW which Pugi fit the model well. As we scale the company the most valuable asset to me is the people within the organization having a future with my group, we will continue to provide more resources at the corporate level to ensure everyone's success," Joe Castle, CEO of Castle Automotive Group, stated.

About Castle Automotive Group (CAG)

Castle Automotive Group (CAG) currently owns 18 locations throughout Illinois and Northwest Indiana representing Domestic, Asian, and German brands. Castle also offers customers a wide range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance products, service contracts, vehicle repair and maintenance programs, and OEM parts. Looking towards the future, this acquisition will further Castle Automotive Group's initiative to partner with more EV-focused brands as the automotive industry moves towards that, as well as its plans to continue innovation and investment. Castle Automotive Group will continue to invest in top markets throughout the Chicagoland area through various programs, such as the Castle Buy Center, Castle Credit Center, and CastleCars.com, their Direct-To-Consumer buying experience. These programs are set in place to offer a diverse range of solutions to simplify the online car buying and selling process. For more information, please visit www.castleautomotivegroup.com, www.castlecars.com, and www.castleofchicagoland.com

