America Haunts Presents When and Where Fear Meets Fun Across the Nation

America's Most Esteemed Haunted Attractions Opens in September – Hiring 3,000

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- About the time when stores start to put out their Halloween displays and Americans ponder their Halloween-season plans, America's best mega-haunted attractions put the finishing touches on their year-round work of planning and enhancing their attractions. The haunts will soon spring to life to "scare them to death" with the latest and greatest fear-based entertainment. America Haunts, the national association for the most proven and prestigious commercial haunts, reminds the adventurous that the season goes by fast and to buy tickets in advance. There aren't many open nights for the undead to get their fright-fill fun within the season. Most haunts fall between four to nine weekends, plus a few open weekdays, including Halloween night, Tuesday, October 31.

America Haunts' members: The Pioneers of America's Haunting Legacy

Standing at the helm of the haunting landscape, the members of America Haunts epitomize excellence, boasting an unmatched record of success and unwavering dedication. With a combined experience spanning an astonishing 450 years, they have perfected the art of immersive haunt experiences. Masters of their craft, these connoisseurs of fright possess an intricate understanding of the delicate interplay between terror and exhilaration that draws an impressive million-plus visitors annually. The vetted members of America Haunts are bound by their recognition for the best scare entertainment in the country, longevity, and commitment to setting the industry standards since the association began in 2005 to remain unrivaled in their leadership.

The Roster Sets the Standards for Scaring

America Haunts' member lineup promises an array of hair-raising experiences that cater to innovation, originality, and ingenuity, creating a formidable feast of fright that cannot be duplicated. These chilling attractions are hiring in droves as well. The members expect to hire well over 3,000 temporary, part-time employees – many eager to earn extra income while having fun. Factoring the approximate 1,200 US commercial haunted attractions, the association estimates the industry will hire around 60,000 workers to scare, take tickets, assist with parking, artistically apply makeup, and more.

Opening dates in 2023 for the finest in fright include:

Beast, Kansas City – September 22. Renowned for its time travel in an open format through a medieval abandoned castle to its infamous swamp town and Werewolf Forest, this haunt's epic experience brings screams and laughter.

Bennett's Curse, Baltimore area – September 23. Opens their haunted domain with much fanfare as souls travel far and wide to be spooked above and beyond, even to haunt experts' expectations.

Cutting Edge, Fort Worth – September 30. No bones about it, they push the boundaries of scaring with cutting-edge special effects and the nationally acclaimed zombie drum line with apparition-like feats and beats.

Erebus, Detroit/Pontiac – September 15. Subjects become part of the mad scientists' experiments into a terror-filled time warp that not only is a transformative bucket list experience but one that warrants return visits as a tradition.

The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park, San Diego – September 23. The renowned makers of the Haunted Hotel decided to shift gears and only open their mile-long trail and maze in 2023, given the massive scares accomplished outside.

Headless Horseman and Hayrides, New York/Ulster Park – September 23. The trek to Ulster Park is a no-brainer to experience the legend while screaming for life in the enormous and famously scary haunt, hayrides, and corn maze.

NETHERWORLD, Atlanta – September 22. Terror is on another dimension at this original, with indescribable beings, from phantoms to the primordial, that make a fright experience for the ages.

Spooky Woods, Greensboro/High Point – September 23. Scary meets adventures for the best of times with its bona fide buffet of choices from Club Spooky and corn mazes to a haunted trail where haunting goes all out.

Spooky World, Boston/Litchfield – September 22. This scare-filled oasis of nightmares has many unexplained forces in the darkness, plus lively options for enjoying Zombie Paintball, a beer garden, games, and fire pits.

The 13th Gate, Baton Rouge – September 29. When the gothic gate opens, it beckons visitors into an immersive, haunted world with secrets for scaring that make it undeniably fun.

The Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride, Philadelphia – September 22. Hitch a hayride inside this favorite haunt where three generations put their blood and sweat into the best of scaring souls for impressive realism and fright.

The Dent Schoolhouse, Cincinnati – September 15. Reliving the terror committed in this place bends the mind and amps the adrenalin. This horror isn't a drill as visitors go from cafeteria to classroom to be schooled in scary fun.

Thrillvania, Dallas –October 7. It is an attraction so revered for scaring that haunt-goers make a date to not miss this immersive terror experience with gigantic thrills that send chills from head to toe.

Nightmare on 13th, Salt Lake City – September 15. Relentless scaring starts within seconds of entering - testing the wits and the grit running the gauntlet of monsters as things intensify from screams to terror for an adrenalin win.

Talon Falls Screampark, Paducah/Melber – September 29. Things get real in Kentucky as this behemoth scare park puts it all out there to be among the most menacing to earn every scream, jump scare, and chest-pounding heart.

Visitors crave immersive engagement of the senses that these time-tested haunted attractions execute annually while creating lasting memories of fear-filled fun. Haunt goers can prepare to be spellbound by America Haunts' unparalleled fear-based attractions as their professional entertainers stand ready to unveil this season's most coveted haunted houses, trails, and parks.

About America Haunts

America Haunts is the national association of premier haunted attractions dedicated to fear-based entertainment excellence and originality. Their collective annual visitors exceed more than a million people. America Haunts' members are recognized for their longevity in the industry, driven by professionalism, technical expertise, innovation, and a penchant for generating screams for fun and excitement.

