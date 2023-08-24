TAAF Joins WHIAANHPI and NSF to Improve Access to Federal Grants and Resources for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI) launched "Demystifying Federal Grants," a new webinar series supported by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) that aims to share insights and tips to help community-based organizations apply for federal grants and resources.

Access to federal grant opportunities is critical to advancing economic opportunity and health equity, reducing hate incidents, and strengthening workforce and employment opportunities. The project will convene representatives from federal agencies, nonprofit organizations, and philanthropies to:

Identify federal grant programs and resources that impact Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) populations across various federal agencies and initiatives;





Support AA and NHPI nonprofit organizations through a series of skills-building technical assistance programs and webinars to learn how to prepare for, respond to, and apply for federal grant opportunities; and





Inform strategies and actions to advance awareness and understanding of the federal grants process within AA and NHPI communities.

A comprehensive webpage for "Demystifying Federal Grants" has been launched to serve as a one-stop-shop for the project, providing the latest details on prescreened grant opportunities, resources for accessing grants, and a calendar of upcoming webinars and events. Visit the site here .

The "Demystifying Federal Grants'' project is part of TAAF's commitment to unlock resources for the AA and NHPI community. This commitment includes The AAPI Giving Challenge , where over 130 corporations, foundations, and individual donors committed $1.1 billion in funding and in-kind resources directly to the AAPI community over five years, and TAAF's five year Portfolio Strategy that catalyzes resources and support around four core initiatives: Anti-Hate, Education, Narrative Change, and Resources & Representation.

"Community-based organizations play an instrumental role in ensuring that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders have access to culturally and linguistically appropriate resources and services," said Krystal Ka'ai, Executive Director of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. "By demystifying the federal grants process, the Biden-Harris Administration is working to support community-led efforts to tackle disparities and expand equity and opportunity for all Americans."

"NSF is pleased to be able to partner with the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders and The Asian American Foundation to provide technical assistance workshops on the federal grant process and preparation of applications," said Charles Barber, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the National Science Foundation. "A guiding star for our agency is 'Innovation Anywhere, Opportunities Everywhere' which signals our commitment to reaching the broadest audience possible to help engage them in the STEM research and education enterprise. This postures NSF to better leverage the full spectrum of diverse talent that society has to offer. To that end we are honored to be able to work with other federal partners through WHIAANHPI on this series."

"Currently, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander organizations accounted for 0.16 percent of the total grant funds awarded by the U.S. government and only 0.2 percent of philanthropic commitments despite making up almost 8 percent of the population," said Norman Chen, CEO of TAAF. "AA and NHPI communities have long been underfunded and under-resourced. Through the launch of this project, we hope to remove barriers to accessing grant programs and resources that benefit the AA and NHPI communities. By investing in these organizations, the federal government can actively support and address the unique needs and challenges faced by our communities."

