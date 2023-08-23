Waterdrop Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on September 7, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) ("Waterdrop" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Waterdrop's management team will hold a conference call on September 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
International:
1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free:
1-888-317-6003
Hong Kong Toll Free:
800-963976
Hong Kong:
852-58081995
Mainland China:
4001-206115
Chinese Line (Mandarin) Entry Number:
6407234
English Interpretation Line (Listen-only Mode) Entry Number:
6030724
Participants can choose between the Chinese and the English interpretation lines. Please note that the English interpretation option will be in listen-only mode. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the Elite Entry Number to join the call.
Telephone replays will be accessible two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through September 14, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:
United States Toll Free:
1-877-344-7529
International:
1-412-317-0088
Chinese Line Access Code:
4181965
English Interpretation Line Access Code:
3440853
Additionally, live and archived webcasts of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.waterdrop-inc.com/.
About Waterdrop Inc.
Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.
