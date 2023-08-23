LG ELECTRONICS AND AMAZON TEAM UP TO LAUNCH LUNA ON LG SMART TVS

LG Continues To Bring a Wide Variety of Gaming Experiences To Its TVs With The Addition of Amazon Luna

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics and Amazon have teamed up to bring the popular cloud gaming service Luna to LG's 2021-2023 Smart TV models (webOS6.0 or newer) in the United States. Building on LG's continued innovation in gaming, LG Smart TV owners can now access their favorite games on Luna directly from the Home Screen Game Card on 2023 LG Smart TVs or by downloading the Luna app from the LG Content Store on LG Smart TVs from 2021-2022.

Amazon Prime members can play Fortnite and a rotating selection of games at no additional cost and Ubisoft PC gamers can connect their account to play select games they already own. Players can also subscribe to libraries of games with Luna's various subscriptions. Luna+ unlocks games across genres—Ubisoft Multi Access includes fan-favorite AAA titles and Jackbox Games opens up popular hits. Some popular titles on Luna include Resident Evil 2, LEGO DC Super-Villains, The Jackbox Party Pack 3 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Luna is available in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany and LG Smart TV owners in these regions can start playing by logging into their Amazon account on the Luna app. Then simply connect a Luna Controller, either a compatible Bluetooth-enabled controller or the Luna Phone Controller app, and start gaming. The Luna Phone Controller app is available as a free download in the iOS, Android and Amazon app stores.

This new integration builds on LG's longstanding devotion to gamers by way of product innovation. Since debuting the UltraGear™ line of versatile, premium displays built for gameplay in 2018, LG has continued to innovate with gamers in mind. LG introduced Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Low Latency Mode (LLM) to gaming monitors in 2019 to provide a virtually seamless gaming experience and compatibility with a wide variety of gaming controllers, and in 2022, revealed the LG OLED Flex, the company's first bendable 42-inch OLED display and a perfect match for immersive console, PC and cloud gaming.

For information on LG Smart TVs and monitors including LG's lineup of award-winning LG UltraGear monitors, visit LG.com.

