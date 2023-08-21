Vegas Golden Knights Partners With ViewLift To Stream Games Beginning This Season

This deal from the Stanley Cup winner complements VGK's TV deal with Scripps Sports

LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights and sports streaming powerhouse ViewLift today announced a multi-year partnership to stream all locally-broadcast Vegas Golden Knights games live on major devices, reaching NHL fans in Nevada and surrounding states in the team's territory.

ViewLift is an existing NHL streaming provider and powers other teams' services including the Washington Capitals.

The service will launch in time for the opening of the new season on September 24, with new features being announced in the coming weeks. The new deal complements the team's previously-announced agreement with Scripps Sports to produce the games and distribute them via their local station KMCC-TV over-the-air, on pay TV and on connected TV platforms.

ViewLift will create Golden Knights-branded properties on the web, iOS and Android devices, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Vizio and Xbox, featuring live games and companion content.

"Our alliance with ViewLift and Scripps Sports enables our fans throughout the region to enjoy the action on whatever device they choose and from wherever they are," said Vegas Golden Knights team president and CEO, Kerry Bubolz. "We will give our fans every possible option to interact with the team and watch hockey live and on demand. It's essential that our TV and digital services reflect our Stanley Cup winning on-ice performance, and I know that with Scripps Sports and ViewLift we will achieve this."

"We are honored to be the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights' digital partner, and to work with the team and Scripps Sports to bring the action to all local VGK fans," said ViewLift CEO Rick Allen. "Our expertise delivering live sports across the OTT device world – including for the NHL and its teams – will ensure the best streaming experience for those fans, watching at home or on the go."

The Golden Knights will use ViewLift's end-to-end platform to simplify content streaming and deliver great fan experiences, with easier production workflows. ViewLift's integrated marketing services allow the Knights to engage fans more deeply, and its broad monetization tools to empower any business model. The team pointed to ViewLift's experience bringing live sports to the market in days, not months; clients' capabilities to make changes on the fly without further software development or have ViewLift fully customize a service; and the platform's presentation of all key business metrics in real-time across every OTT device, as keys to the transformational alliance.

Evolution Media Capital (EMC) served as an advisor to the Golden Knights on the Scripps Sports and ViewLift distribution deals.

About the Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com. Fans can follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About ViewLift

ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering sports leagues and clubs; entertainment companies; local TV broadcasters and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices, including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced real-time analytics. Visit www.viewlift.com.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Scripps News and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

