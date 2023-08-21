Marcella Named America's Fastest-Growing Fashion Brand By The 2023 Inc. 5000

With 8445% Revenue Growth from 2019 to 2022, Marcella Ranks No. 47, Overall, Among The U.S.' Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcella , a mission-driven, ethical and sustainable designer fashion brand, has been ranked as the #1 fastest-growing fashion brand in the U.S. on the newly announced 2023 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious data-driven ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. Achieving 8,445% growth from 2019 to 2022 with minimal outside capital, Marcella also ranked on the list as America's #5 fastest-growing consumer products company and as America's #47 fastest-growing company, overall. Moreover, Marcella ranked as the #1 fastest-growing company in Massachusetts (where it is headquartered) for the past three years.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Siyana and Andy Huszar, Marcella's "minimalism with an edge" clothing, shoes and accessories are designed in New York and handcrafted in Europe. Core to the brand's DNA is a commitment to advancing women and girls across the brand's every aspect (design, production approach, sustainability, and social impact).

"Being ranked as America's fastest-growing fashion company is a testament to our incredible team and the uncompromising passion we bring daily to revolutionizing fashion for the benefit of women and girls globally," said Siyana Huszar, Co-founder and Creative Director of Marcella.

Marcella takes a holistic approach to sustainability that not only drives its mission but its profitability. The brand's innovative "just-in-time" production model minimizes the global fashion industry's typical inventory waste, enabling Marcella to sell over 99% of what it makes at or near full price and dramatically reducing the company's ecological footprint. This efficiency results in exceptional capital savings and enables Marcella to be ethical, sustainable and socially impactful in its approach. Its original, designer essentials have a superior price-to-quality ratio. Every individual involved in the production of any Marcella piece enjoys a truly living wage, generous benefits and free health care. And, for every design Marcella sells, the company supports three days of school for a marginalized girl around the world in partnership with CAMFED , the celebrated global NGO revolutionizing how girls' education is delivered.

"To think that Marcella has been able to profitably achieve such ongoing growth while mainly bootstrapping is humbling," added Andy Huszar, Co-founder and CEO of Marcella. "We're honored to be recognized by Inc. and excited to continue delivering ethical, sustainable and socially impactful fashion within reach."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have deftly navigated inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," commented Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that it requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Marcella

Marcella is a mission-driven, omnichannel women's fashion brand offering designer essentials within reach. NYC designed and European handcrafted from locally sourced fabrics and trims, Marcella fashions itself as ethical, sustainable and socially impactful, where every major facet of the company's operation benefits one central mission: advancing women and girls globally. At the heart of this approach is a partnership with CAMFED , the celebrated global NGO revolutionizing how girls' education is delivered. Since April 2021, Marcella has supported over 750,000 school days for girls in need.

More about the Inc. 5000

Based on financial data analysis, the 2023 Inc. 5000 ranked companies according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies.

