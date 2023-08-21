Actress Phoebe Tonkin Revealed as the Official Face of Anthropologie's Fall Campaign

Branded as Falling for Anthro, The Global Campaign Will be Amplified in Robust 360 Marketing Strategy

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie , the American lifestyle and fashion retailer, launched its Fall 2023 campaign today, Falling for Anthro, starring actress, Phoebe Tonkin. Throughout the season, the brand will be utilizing campaign assets featuring Tonkin in outsized marketing activations across social media, out-of-home advertising, Digital TV, and in-store events.

Anthropologie, most known for its experiential retail format and its elevated merchandising mix of own-brand-designed products and best-in-market partners, inclusive of Reformation, Good American, New Balance, and more, is looking to get its community excited to dress up for Fall. Declaring this is "a fashion-forward shift in perspective" and "an unforgettable season of style" across site content and social media, the brand is looking to inspire the next generation of customers.

"At Anthropologie, we are steadfast in our mission to inspire, excite, and connect with our customers," said Elizabeth Preis, Chief Marketing Officer of Anthropologie. "In preparation for the Fall season, we have been laser-focused on building brand love and loyalty. We are welcoming more customers than ever before, and now that they're here, we want them to fall in love with all things Anthro. Falling for Anthro truly harnesses the magic of the brand and highlights how our approach to creativity is not limited to just our products but permeates across our entire company and culture. Through Falling for Anthro we hope to build connectivity with our incredibly loyal community, while also reaching a new, eager, and excited audience. Phoebe perfectly embodies this excitement and exudes a bold, boundless, confidence that we hope our entire community takes into Fall."

With the launch of Falling for Anthro, Anthropologie will be running its largest Fall TV campaign to date, highlighting an exclusive video with Tonkin, which will be featured across CTV and YouTube TV. In addition, they will amplify campaign assets in robust out-of-home advertising inclusive of digital billboards in Times Square, on Sunset Boulevard and Cory Avenue in LA, wild postings across New York and California, and Taxi Cabs in the UK.

"Working with Anthropologie on this campaign was a true delight," stated actress Phoebe Tonkin. "I have been familiar with the brand for years but was completely blown away by their team. They have a passion to serve their customers with the best fashion and the most inspiring creative. The brand has such a clear identity and strong point-of-view, and it was truly thrilling to help them bring their Fall campaign to life."

The Fall collection, shot on Phoebe, showcases Anthropologie's intention to inspire and evolve alongside their customers. It's a showcase of their fresh, elevated approach to styling, while demonstrating the versatility of their pieces and ways to incorporate them into your everyday wardrobe.

"This Fall we are thrilled to introduce our customers to what we believe is our best assortment to date," said Anu Narayanan, President of Anthropologie Women's, Weddings, and Beauty. "We place tremendous value on listening to our customers and being attuned to how their shopping habits are continually evolving. What we have learned from them is that they are ready to embrace newness. They are eager to pair trendier, more daring pieces, like the evolving sheer and shine fashions, with our best-selling customer favorites. What works best for us, and what we focused on for the Fall collection, is offering our community quality products in a wide range of price points, and amplifying trends for their different tastes and aesthetics."

Anthropologie will begin their global marketing for Falling for Anthro today and will be amplifying the assets from the campaign with Tonkin throughout the season.

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal, beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com ) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

