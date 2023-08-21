33Across Wins 'AdTech Innovation Award' in 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 33Across , an addressable infrastructure designed for the open web, today announced that it is the recipient of the 'AdTech Innovation Award' in the sixth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

33Across's Lexicon manages to bridge the gap left by the limitations of third-party cookies.

33Across' identity resolution technology Lexicon ensures effective buying, targeting, optimization, and measurement of digital advertising without third-party cookies. Lexicon, created to usher in a new era of identity across browsers, enables programmatic advertising to seamlessly operate for supply-side platforms, demand-side platforms, publishers, agencies, and various ecosystem stakeholders.

Lexicon integrates across the programmatic ecosystem to help publishers become less reliant on browsers and simplify the identity landscape. Using Lexicon gives publishers a comprehensive approach to unlocking addressability and monetization.

33Across allows DSPs to resolve and match to their preferred ID to facilitate programmatic buying and measurement in the programmatic open or programmatic marketplaces. Once Lexicon is enabled, publishers and their demand partners immediately make 90% of their inventory without third-party cookies addressable across supply-side platforms. Publishers can monetize their cookie alternative inventory across supply-side platforms allowing for more competition to their previously ignored inventory. Data companies can also extend audiences to cookieless browsers with the creation and portability of cookieless data while maintaining consumer privacy.

"Thank you MarTech Breakthrough for this recognition. We designed Lexicon as an open web solution to allow publishers to equally monetize their content from any browser at programmatic scale. Third-party cookies have long been the foundation of programmatic advertising but nearly half of the internet today exists in cookieless environments," said Eric Wheeler, CEO of 33Across. "The future of programmatic without third-party cookies remains a big challenge for publishers and Lexicon aims to empower publishers to earn fair value for their content and to support the open web."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

"In an industry undergoing significant transformations, 33Across's Lexicon manages to bridge the gap left by the limitations of third-party cookies. The solution, our choice for the 'AdTech Innovation Award,' enhances transparency, and enables addressability in a cookieless world," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Independent publishers are facing significant challenges, and Lexicon equips them with the tools to monetize their content fairly and thrive on the open web. With its robust capabilities and real-world success, Lexicon is an invaluable asset in the evolving AdTech landscape."

Since its launch in 2021, over 19 leading demand-side platforms and 10 global supply-side platforms have embraced Lexicon to transact on cookie alternative inventory, attesting to its efficacy.

About 33Across

33Across makes the programmatic advertising ecosystem work without cookies, across supply-side platforms, demand-side platforms, publishers, data companies, agencies, and everything in between. Leading global advertisers, platforms, and publishers rely on 33Across to move past cookies and reach consumers in a simple, fair, and transparent manner.

For more information visit 33across.com , or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter .

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

