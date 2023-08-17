Kajeet Wins 2023 Private Wireless Network Innovation Award from IoT Evolution

Smart Private 5G™ Neutral Host Solution Honored for IoT Advancement

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, a leading wireless connectivity and device management provider for education, government, and commercial markets, was awarded the prestigious 2023 IoT Evolution Private Wireless Network Innovation Award for its Smart Private 5G™ Neutral Host solution this week. The award, presented by IoT Evolution World, recognizes Kajeet's exceptional contribution to advancing private wireless networking solutions.

Neutral host networking is a cost-effective strategy that empowers private network operators to expand coverage by harnessing the potential of existing public wireless networks. This innovative approach allows network operators to act as hosts for wireless subscribers across multiple carriers, seamlessly connecting users to ensure uninterrupted and pervasive connectivity.

By implementing the neutral host architecture, Kajeet addresses the longstanding challenges associated with traditional network deployments, including limited coverage, bandwidth constraints, and vendor lock-in. Kajeet's Smart Private 5G Neutral Host solution benefits property owners, mobile network operators, and mobile users, providing improved service quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by IoT Evolution World for our pioneering Smart Private 5G Neutral Host solution," said Derrick Frost, senior vice president of private wireless at Kajeet. "This accolade reaffirms our commitment to driving innovation in the private wireless space and underscores our dedication to continuously raising the bar for our customers and partners by providing state-of-the-art wireless networking solutions that improve connectivity, elevate user experiences, and boost operational efficiency for building owners and mobile network operators."

Kajeet's Smart Private 5G Neutral Host solution establishes a shared infrastructure that enables multiple carriers, organizations, or entities to tap into the same network, resulting in a synergistic ecosystem that delivers enhanced efficiency and reduced costs. This architecture fosters seamless connectivity, promoting the growth of the IoT landscape and unlocking new opportunities for businesses across industries.

Carl Ford, community developer at IoT Evolution World, commended Kajeet's achievement, stating, "The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Private Wireless Network Innovation Award exemplify the growth and development of the private wireless networking ecosystem. It is my pleasure to recognize the Smart Private 5G Neutral Host offering as an innovative solution that earned Kajeet the 2023 IoT Evolution Private Wireless Network Innovation Award."

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments. Kajeet's private network solutions simplify private wireless to allow customers to design, install and manage their own private wireless networks. Kajeet's award-winning management platform, Sentinel®, includes visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and multi-network flexibility. Since 2003, Kajeet has helped thousands of organizations connect over a million devices around the world. To learn more, visit kajeet.com

