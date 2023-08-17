For the 9th Consecutive Year, HumanN is Named to the Prestigious Inc. 5000

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. has announced that Humann, an industry leader in functional food and nutritional supplements for human health, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for the ninth consecutive year.

Humann's SuperBeets® product line has been recognized as the #1 Doctor and Pharmacist Recommended Beet Brand for Heart Health Support1 and as the #1 Sports Registered Dietitian Recommended Beet Brand for Endurance, Stamina and Athletic Performance2. The SuperBeets® brand is trusted by over 120 professional and collegiate sports teams. Humann products are now available in over 8,000 retail locations across the nation, including Target, GNC, CVS, and more.

"We are incredibly proud to join the rarified air of being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the ninth consecutive year, which is a true reflection of our team's hard work, dedication, and mission to make lives better," said Joel Kocher, CEO at Humann. "This achievement is a testament to our innovative research, exceptional product development, and the trust our customers place in us. You can see this trust in our 66,000+ five-star ratings and reviews on Amazon for our SuperBeets product line and that we are a Top 100 Overall Seller on Amazon across all categories."

Humann ranks No. 3482 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. magazine, showcases the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. This recognition is a testament to Humann's unwavering commitment to innovation, product efficacy backed by science, and customer satisfaction.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with its requirement of fast growth—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Since Humann's founding in 2010, the company has delivered 500 million servings of heart healthy energy and blood pressure support. The company also fosters research, collaboration, and innovation within the functional health and wellness community through its Scientific Advisory Board which includes some of the top scientists in cardiovascular health, including Nobel Laureate Dr. Ferid Murad, MD, PhD.

"The mission of Humann is what drew us together," said Dr. John Ivy, PhD and President of Humann's Scientific Advisory Board. "The company wants to change lives, and no one knew what nitric oxide did until HumanN invested in the research and brought its cardiovascular health benefits to market. I am proud to be part of an organization that lets the science speak for itself."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About Human Power of N Company:

Humann was founded in affiliation with a leading academic research program and is committed to promoting healthy circulatory and blood flow function for optimal living as well as other functional foods and nutritional supplements. The innovators at Humann bring forth smart, plant-based, and nutrition-forward science in the form of supplements in innovative form factors (powders, chews, gummies, tablets), to meet the demands of modern, health-conscious consumers. Its products are widely used by physicians, consumers, and athletes alike, including over 120 Professional and Division One Collegiate sports teams. Humann is a pioneer in the field of beet-based and polyphenol promotion of Nitric Oxide, a vital molecule in healthy circulation. Humann's product lines include #1 selling beet-based brands and leading product franchises such as SuperBeets, SuperBeets Sport, and Neo40. Humann is a recipient of the 2017 Nutrition Science Award by NBJ. For more information visit www.HumanN.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

