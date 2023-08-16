PrimoHoagies Announces Most Valuable Coach Contest

National hoagie brand invites student athletes to nominate their favorite coach for a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas, NV for the Big Game 2024!

WESTVILLE, N.J., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's to you, coach! PrimoHoagies, famous for mouth-watering hoagies piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices, announced today the launch of its Most Valuable Coach Contest. Through this contest, student athletes in grades 6-12 are invited to nominate their favorite coach for a chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas, NV for the Big Game in February 2024.

Coaches can have a significant impact on individual players, teams, and the community, teaching kids the importance of dedication, teamwork, and of course having fun! To submit a nominee, players can go to mostvaluablecoach.primohoagies.com and upload either an essay of 200 words or less or a video under one minute describing why their coach deserves the title of "Most Valuable Coach" and should win the grand prize of round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations for the Big Game in Las Vegas in February. The winning nominator will also receive a $100 PrimoHoagies gift card. The deadline for nominations is October 30.

"At PrimoHoagies, we believe in the power of local coaches to shape young minds and strengthen communities," said Nicholas Papanier, Jr., president and CEO of PrimoHoagies. "That's why we're honored to give back and support the inspiration they provide!"

PrimoHoagies has enlisted some special guests to join the judging panel for the grand prize, including:

Brandon Graham , Philadelphia Eagles Defensive End

Kate Scott , Philadelphia 76ers Play-by-Play Announcer for NBC Sports Philadelphia

Denise Dillon , Villanova University Women's Basketball Coach

Anthony Gargano , host of The Anthony Gargano Show on 97.5 The Fanatic Philadelphia Radio

Using recipes passed down through the generations for its iconic hoagies, PrimoHoagies layers Thumann's gourmet meats and cheeses, a secret blend of spices, and locally sourced, fresh vegetables onto award-winning, seeded rolls that are baked fresh throughout the day. The casual restaurant's diverse menu features a variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, antipasti salads, chips, drinks, fresh-baked cookies, and more!

Note: Nominations may be submitted only by legal U.S. residents of states with current PrimoHoagies locations (Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas) who are 18 years of age or older as of date of entry. Parents and guardians are encouraged to submit on behalf of their student athletes. See full official rules here.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Originally opened in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies prides itself on serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh, piled high, on their award-winning seeded bread. The company's success is attributed to several factors contributing to the Primo difference including the quality and consistency that result in repeat, loyal customers and the commitment to only serving the freshest gourmet meats and cheeses through a diverse menu featuring dozens of Specialty Hoagies, unique and original to PrimoHoagies.

PrimoHoagies was named the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

