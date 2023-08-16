Horizon Robotics Forges Strategic Partnership with Aptiv and Wind River

Companies to jointly promote the development of automated driving in China with integrated software and hardware solutions

BEIJING, Aug.16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Robotics, a leading provider of energy-efficient computing solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in consumer vehicles, recently formed a strategic partnership with Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) and its subsidiary Wind River in China. Aptiv is a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, and Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems.

The collaboration marks Aptiv's first partnership with a Chinese domestic supplier of auto grade computing solutions for ADAS and automated driving. The partners aim to empower and revolutionize the automotive industry in China by harnessing their unique expertise, ultimately providing Chinese drivers and passengers with a safer, more convenient and enjoyable journey.

Under the agreement, Horizon Robotics will work with Aptiv and Wind River to develop fully integrated hardware and software solutions tailored for civil automakers in China. Horizon's self-developed Journey™ series computing solutions will be well complemented by Wind River's portfolio, including VxWorks® real-time operating system (RTOS), Wind River Helix™ Virtualization Platform, Wind River Linux and Wind River Studio, to power the next-generation of software-defined vehicles (SDV).

The first offerings to leverage these integrated solutions will be Aptiv's forward-looking smart cameras and centralized multi-domain controllers. As part of Aptiv's ADAS platform roadmap, these solutions are ideally suited to address the unique needs of the Chinese market, while powering advanced features, such as automated driving and parking.

Benjamin Lyon, Chief Technology Officer of Aptiv, said, "We are excited to partner with Horizon Robotics. The synergy of Wind River's software solutions with Horizon's Journey series computing solutions will enable Aptiv to create a more sustainable and open platform aligned to Aptiv's Smart Vehicle Architecture™ roadmap, which has been designed to meet the demanding applications of software defined vehicles."

"The automotive industry in China is reshaping itself at an incredible pace and can continue to rely on Horizon's energy-efficient computing solutions for the era of smart vehicles," said Dr. Yu Kai, Founder and CEO of Horizon, "We are committed to fostering open collaboration with partners across the industry, and are honored to cooperate strategically with Aptiv and Wind River. Together, we look forward to delivering exceptional value to Chinese automakers, with hardware and software solutions built to achieve the level of safety, security and convenience our consumers ask for."

"Our partnership with Horizon is an important step in building an open, innovative, and collaborative ecosystem, which is paramount to the development of the smart mobility industry," said Avijit Sinha, Chief Product Officer of Wind River. "The combination of Wind River software and Horizon hardware will allow OEMs to better leverage the advantages of localized development and delivery for next generation automotive solutions. Together, we look forward to further advancing the software defined vehicle and smart driving."

Looking ahead, Horizon Robotics will continue to play an active role in the digital transformation of China's automotive industry, releasing more energy-effective and user-friendly computing solutions and development tools to continuously empower partners such as Aptiv and Wind River to better serve Chinese automakers, collectively creating an enjoyable mobility life and a "third living space" beyond home and office, for consumers in China.

About Horizon Robotics

Horizon Robotics is a leading provider of energy-efficient computing solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) for consumer vehicles, with the mission to make human life safer and better. As a pioneer to commercialize embedded passenger-vehicle ADAS and AD products in China, Horizon Robotics is committed to enhancing next-generation driving experiences by integrating hardware and software, including low-power hardware computing solutions and open software development tools. By closely collaborating with a community of partners, Horizon Robotics offers products and services that enable an open ecosystem to accelerate the transformation of smart electric vehicles.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

