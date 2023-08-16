Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at Medlab Asia Conference in Bangkok, Thailand

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that the Company will be hosting a booth this week at Asia Health/Medlab Asia 2023 from August 16-18 at the IMPACT Exhibition Center in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Asia Health/Medlab Asia conference is intended to bring together healthcare and laboratory communities to network and do business in what the conference website describes as the region's most valuable platform for the healthcare industry, with over 7,500 visitors, delegates, distributors, and senior lab and healthcare executives expected to be in attendance.

The Company's booth will showcase Co-Diagnostics' state-of-the-art Co-Primer™ PCR technology and infectious disease products to conference attendees, along with its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home testing platform which is subject to FDA review and is not available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

