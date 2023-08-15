PLP LAUNCHES NEW FIBER CONNECTIVITY SOLUTIONS THAT SUPPORT CRITICAL BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS

CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLP announced today that it is expanding its industry-leading COYOTE® Fiber Optics product line with a range of new solutions that will further support ongoing broadband infrastructure construction and maintenance projects by the world's leading service providers. These innovative fiber network solutions will be displayed at PLP's booth along with live demonstrations of their capabilities during this year's Fiber Connect convention in Orlando, ISE Expo in Kansas City, and SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Denver.

"As the global broadband industry continues to invest in products and infrastructure that will modernize communications networks around the world, so too has PLP," said Ryan Ruhlman, President of PLP. "Over the past several years, we have invested heavily in product development initiatives and manufacturing capacity upgrades to ensure our customers worldwide have access to some of the world's most innovative fiber connectivity products. These important additions to our long-standing COYOTE product line and our recent plant expansion efforts in Ohio, Arkansas, Latin America, and Europe are a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality products backed by unparalleled service."

PLP's new fiber connectivity solutions include:

COYOTE ® Pedestal: PLP is taking its decades-long experience developing precision-engineered fiber optic splicing solutions to the telecommunications pedestal market with the new COYOTE Pedestal. This US-made pedestal is constructed from a high-strength polycarbonate UV/FR-grade material, incorporates a split base design, and supports various internal configurations, including hard splicing, internal connectivity (SC and LC), hardened terminals (MSTs), and PLP's PedBox ® – an outdoor-rated distribution splice box specifically designed for pedestal applications. The initial 8" pedestal design will be available in Q4 2023, with 6" and 10" versions launching in 2024.

COYOTE ® STP Pro Series: Utilizing a similar design to PLP's widely successful COYOTE STP closure, the new STP Pro Series includes a range of compact drop distribution options that further strengthens PLP's position as the leading provider of high-quality closures featuring maximum adaptability. The new STP Pro Series easily accommodates diverse splicing and connectivity requirements with four interchangeable organizers, multiple cover options, and a universal cable restraint system that works across the entire Pro platform.

COYOTE ® 9.5" Universal Organizers: Expanding on PLP's Universal Organizer platform that was released in 2022 for the COYOTE ONE and 6.5" Dome Closures, the new US-made Universal Organizers for COYOTE 9.5" Dome Closures reduces complexity for distributors and end users by offering a flexible design that readily accepts a wide variety of cable and splice tray types.

COYOTE® DEN: An indoor/outdoor-rated splice box for MDU applications that is available in three sizes (DEN2, DEN3, DEN5). The COYOTE DEN easily accommodates up to 144-count splice applications or up to 48 SC / 96 LC splice and patch applications. The COYOTE DEN5 also incorporates PLP's first design for a fiber cassette.

"Two of our most significant product releases this year include our new COYOTE Pedestal and COYOTE STP Pro Series of fiber closures. The COYOTE Pedestal expands our OSP product line portfolio and establishes PLP as a key supplier in a category that requires significant additional capacity, while our new COYOTE STP Pro Series further strengthens PLP's position as an essential global fiber closure manufacturer," said Matt Becker, Senior Market Manager, North America Communications. "As the industry prepares for major infrastructure investment projects through government funding programs such as the U.S. BEAD Program, these new innovative product offerings will provide network operators and contractors with high-quality, adaptable, and readily available solutions from a trusted manufacturer with large-scale local production capabilities."

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

