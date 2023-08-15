Angeion Group Celebrates Remarkable Achievement: Named America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America by Inc5000 for The Second Time!

Leading Class Action and Mass Tort Administration Service Company Recognized for Sustained Growth and Innovation by Inc5000

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, a trailblazing leader in settlement management and legal noticing services, is excited to announce its outstanding placement for the second time, on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the year 2023.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The Inc. 5000 list, a benchmark for entrepreneurial success and growth, highlights the nation's most dynamic and fastest-growing businesses. Angeion Group's inclusion in this prestigious ranking reflects its continuous growth trajectory, commitment to client success, and ability to adapt to a rapidly evolving legal services landscape.

"Being featured on the Inc. 5000 list is a tremendous honor and a testament to the relentless effort and innovation of our incredible team," stated Steven Weisbrot, CEO and President of Angeion Group. "This achievement is a reflection of our team's dedication to pushing boundaries, providing exceptional class action and mass tort administration service solutions, and creating lasting value for our clients."

Since its establishment in 2013, Angeion Group has consistently demonstrated its ability to innovate and deliver outstanding results. Angeion Group's expertise in revolutionizing class action media notice programs exemplifies its approach to transforming traditional practices. The company's forward-thinking strategies and dedication to advancing the field have resulted in significant benefits for its clients and the industry.

As Angeion Group continues to evolve and expand its legal service offerings, it remains steadfast in its mission to deliver unparalleled value to clients and stakeholders. The company is excited to leverage this recognition as a platform for future growth, innovation, and success.

About Angeion Group:

Angeion Group is an industry-leading provider of comprehensive settlement management and legal noticing services. With a reputation for innovation and excellence, Angeion Group is dedicated to delivering services and capabilities that increase efficiency, provide accountability and give counsel and the court peace of mind. For more information, visit www.angeiongroup.com .

