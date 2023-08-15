ActivTrak Ranks No. 1244 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

Company jumps 100 spots with three-year revenue growth of 476 percent

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced it is ranked No. 1244 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking puts ActivTrak in the top 25 percent of companies on the list and 14th among software companies in Texas. This is the fourth time ActivTrak has achieved this accomplishment.

The recognition comes on the heels of numerous honors and accolades for ActivTrak, including its No. 46 rank on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list; being named to the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas; and earning Top Rated, Front Runner and High-Performer recognition on prestigious software review sites including TrustRadius, Software Advice and G2, respectively.

"Our jump into the top twenty-five percent of Inc. 5000 companies this year is indicative of the growing strategic value of workforce analytics , and the innovation our team continues to deliver to the market," said Heidi Farris, CEO of ActivTrak. "We continue to be dedicated to helping performance-driven teams achieve and exceed their goals as they navigate the evolving landscape of hybrid work."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, is available at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies will be featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

ActivTrak helps organizations understand work habits and potential blockers to success, view organization-wide productivity trends for agile decision-making, and improve technology usage and workflows to optimize efficiencies. To learn more, visit: https://www.activtrak.com/ .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31-November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps employers and employees work better together to realize their full potential. Our workforce analytics cloud provides visibility and insights across people, processes and technology to help organizations inform key decisions and optimize outcomes. More than 9,000 customers trust ActivTrak, which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology award. Founded in 2009, and based in Austin, Texas, ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners.

