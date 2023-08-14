Order Up! Wendy's Serves Up Savory New English Muffin Sandwiches Nationwide Beginning August 22

To add to the egg-citement, enjoy $2 off* an English Muffin Breakfast Combo

WHAT:

Wake up and smell the English Muffins! On August 22, Wendy's® is coming in hot with two NEW English Muffin Sandwiches, complete with a one-of-a-kind savory buttery spread that marries a hint of brown butter sweetness with fresh black pepper. Light, fluffy and perfectly pillowy, the new morning additions are topped with a fresh-cracked egg, your choice of oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon cooked daily (unlike the other guys...) or a savory grilled sausage patty and finished off with melted American cheese. Is your mouth watering yet?

To celebrate the craveable new addition, fans can enjoy $2 OFF by redeeming the $2 off any Breakfast Combo offer in the app from August 22 through September 3.* The perfect excuse to get your hands on the new breakfast addition!

WHERE & WHEN:

The new English Muffin sandwiches are available at Wendy's restaurants nationwide beginning August 22 during breakfast hours. Consider it one less reason to hit snooze in the morning!

To enjoy $2 off your English Muffin Combo, make sure to stop in during breakfast hours by September 3 and use the $2 off any Breakfast Combo offer in the app.*

WHY:

Wendy's saves fans from boring and bland breakfast options by bringing fresh twists on familiar flavors to the morning, with items like the Breakfast Baconator®, Homestyle French Toast Sticks, NEW

Frosty® Cream Cold Brew, and now the soon-to-be fan-favorite, English Muffin Sandwiches. A year and half in the making, it's the English Muffin Sandwich fans know and love, made the Wendy's way with the best breakfast ingredients in the game.

"Fans asked and we answered. As breakfast boundary breakers, we're always looking to cook up new craveable breakfast offerings to add to our stacked breakfast lineup, and we have high standards for what ultimately makes it onto our menu" said John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company. "We tested 60 variations of our English Muffin Sandwiches before we landed on these light and fluffy English Muffins made with a touch of honey and topped with a savory buttery spread, fresh cracked eggs and delicious bacon or sausage for the perfect harmony of breakfast flavors!"

HOW:

Snag a better breakfast at your nearest Wendy's restaurant, online, or via the Wendy's mobile app during breakfast hours. To snag $2 off your English Muffin Combo, simply visit the "Offers" section in the Rewards Store on the app or the website. From there, simply apply the deal to your order, or use the offer in-restaurant by adding to your digital rewards card before scanning at the counter or drive-thru.

If you order through the Wendy's app, you can earn Wendy's Rewards™ points to score free food!** (Psst...Wendy's new English Muffin Sandwiches are 450 rewards points on the app – score!)

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Offers only available at participating U.S. Wendy's. Offers must be redeemed via the Wendy's app. App download and account registration required. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's app. See offer in Wendy's app for further details.

**Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

