Newmark Secures $500M Investment on Behalf of Cold Storage Company, Envision

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate adviser and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers announces the firm has recently raised $500 million from an institutional investor on behalf of Envision Cold (Envision) to capitalize a new cold storage operating and development company. The investment allows Envision to acquire and develop over $1.5 billion of cold storage assets. Newmark advised on the capital raise and formation of the company. The team was led by Newmark's Co-Presidents of Debt & Structured Finance, Jordan Roeschlaub and Dustin Stolly.

Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With the funding sourced by Newmark, Envision has closed on acquiring cold storage operations and assets in Oakland, CA, San Francisco, CA, Laredo, TX and Vancouver, BC. Envision plans to continue acquiring and developing a network of facilities across North America, focusing on markets that are underserved by cold storage from both a physical infrastructure and customer service perspective. Providing its users with various services, including traditional cold storage, import/export services, transportation and blast freezing, Envision has engaged a preeminent real estate development team to oversee all ground-up development projects, which will be essential to the company's growth.

"We are excited to announce the launch of Envision and our plans to build one of the preeminent cold storage companies in North America," said Austin Solem, Chief Executive Officer of Envision. "The magnitude of this investment was driven by the strength of not only our team's commitment to innovation and service but also to the opportunity within the market itself. The cold storage industry is stronger than ever, and it needs more national providers to satisfy the increasing demand."

Led by an Executive Leadership team with a deep history in the cold storage industry, having previously worked together at the world's second-largest cold storage owner/operator, Americold, Envision continues to build out a best-in-class organization to oversee the expansion and operation of the platform.

"We are proud to have represented Envision in the capitalization by a well-respected institutional investor. Led by an expert team, we expect Envision to have a great runway to create scale in the cold storage sector," commented Roeschlaub.

Newmark's effort on behalf of Envision is part of the Company's continued push into complex joint venture financing, focusing on raising capital for platform and programmatic joint ventures across all real estate sectors.

About Envision Cold

Founded by a leadership team with over 50 years of collective experience with the biggest players in the cold storage industry, Envision Cold is a forward-thinking cold storage developer and operator. Envision combines scale and expertise with an entrepreneurial mindset and dedication to building bespoke solutions—and delivering them quickly. Through partnerships with a best-in-class developer and an elite investor, the firm designs, builds and operates custom temperature-controlled facilities and logistics systems based on customers' specific visions and goals. Envision's value-added services cover the broader cold chain, from initial processing to final mile delivery, and everything in between, providing innovative solutions to customers to bring safeguarded food to the world. Learn more https://www.envisioncold.com/.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ending December 31, 2022, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.7 billion. As of June 30, 2023, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with over 7,400 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

