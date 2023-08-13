UCLOUDLINK Previews the New Global Mobile Data Marketplace of its GlocalMe App at GBTA Convention 2023

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("UCLOUDLINK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, is participating at the GBTA Convention 2023. As part of the convention, the Company is announcing the future upgrade to its GlocalMe app. With the convention hosting a number of the business travel experts and leaders who have come together to shape the future of the industry, the convention provides the perfect backdrop for the Company's announcement. The new global mobile data marketplace will be the latest function of the GlocalMe app and will offer a one-stop global mobile data solution for international business travelers, adhering to the brand's motto "Always Better Connecting" by enabling more access to fast data networks throughout the world.

The new global mobile data marketplace's key advantage is that it will provide users with access to available networks at any time, no matter their location, through the GlocalMe app. Users without GlocalMe devices need not worry either, as the app allows individuals with any device to access seamless 5G networks and other data options. The global mobile data marketplace will be designed to support various application scenarios and in all forms of mobile connection solutions, such as top up and go, online activation, GlocalMe Data, GlocalMe OTA SIM, and portable Wi-Fi rental, among others. Additionally, those who purchase the CEO package will have 1:1 premium customer care service.

These functions and features will be an upgrade to the previous iteration of the GlocalMe app. In the past, users could only search data plans based on the country/region to which they were traveling. Now, users will be able search by destination, as well as duration of their trip and usage levels. The upgraded global mobile data marketplace will help connect users internationally with the best available local carrier networks while they travel abroad. The platform provides access to the resources of 350+ mobile network operators and mobile virtual network operators thanks to UCLOUDLINK's HyperConn and CloudSIM technologies. The multiple network coverage enables the Company to provide a better network compared with any single mobile carrier that usually comes with speed limitation in roaming condition. Data packages vary based on the user's preference and needs.

Chaohui Chen, Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCLOUDLINK, commented, "GlocalMe's new global mobile data marketplace is UCLOUDLINK's latest step toward enhancing access to seamless 5G connectivity throughout the world. We are proud to be at the forefront of providing global roaming-free local full speed mobile connection to users and look forward to seeing how our technological advancements will continue to grow with this latest service."

UCLOUDLINK is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit: https://www.ucloudlink.com/.

