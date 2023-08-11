TUSK Partners advises Asheville Dental Associates in its partnership to Oakpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Partners ("TUSK"), the premiere dental-focused M&A Advisor, advised Asheville Dental Associates in its affiliation with Oakpoint. The transaction was led by Josh Swearingen, Director of Mergers & Acquisitions at TUSK Partners. Alex Cherniavsky and Taylor Adams spearheaded the diligence and analytics efforts for TUSK.

Under the leadership of Dr. Glen Abbott, Asheville Dental Associates has served the Asheville, North Carolina community since 2015. Asheville Dental Associates provides premier dental care to their patients with an individualized approach focused on creating healthy smiles.

Dr. Glen Abbott, Founder of Asheville Dental Associates, commented, "The TUSK Team was fantastic throughout this process. They listened to my goals, provided top-tier support throughout the process, and found the right partner for my practice at the best price. Their team was fully committed to our business, and we could not have asked for a better team to work with. I am looking forward to the beginning of this partnership with Oakpoint."

Alex Zanetti, Director of Development at Oakpoint, said, "We couldn't be more excited to have Dr. Abbott and his team join our network of practices. Dr. Abbott has built a wonderful practice with a great service portfolio and patient-centered culture. We look forward to beginning the partnership and providing all necessary support for the continued success of Asheville Dental Associates."

About Asheville Dental Associates

Asheville Dental Associates was founded in 2015 by Dr. Glen Abbott. Asheville Dental Associates provides a variety of general and cosmetic dental services to the Asheville, North Carolina region. Dr. Abbott and his team focus on providing comprehensive and individualized patient care to every smile they touch. For more information, visit https://www.dentistinasheville.com.

About Oakpoint

Oakpoint is a dental support organization (DSO) that provides non-clinical support services under business service agreements. Their affiliated partner practices maintain ownership while leveraging the Oakpoint operating platform to achieve growth.

Mick Janness and Erik Strang founded the group's goals for 2023 are $130 million of affiliated practice revenue and 10+ newly affiliated practices. The long-term growth plan includes supporting 200 doctors and clinical teams across an integrated platform. For more information, visit https://oakpoint.us.

About TUSK Partners

TUSK Partners ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the dental industry. TUSK has completed over $950M of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 40+ years of dental practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit https://tusk-partners.com .

