One Month to Go Until The EU-funded European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines Program welcomes wine lovers across the US to celebrate #GarnachaGrenacheDay on September 15

One Month to Go Until The EU-funded European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines Program welcomes wine lovers across the US to celebrate #GarnachaGrenacheDay on September 15

The program's three-year coast-to-coast whirlwind US awareness campaign has stimulated an increase in Grenache wine consumption in the US



MIAMI , Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EU co-funded European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines (EGGQW) Program welcomes wine lovers and connoisseurs from across the country to embrace the annual International Grenache Day on September 15 – a global phenomenon celebrating the grape known as Grenache in France and Garnacha in Spain.

All fans of Garnacha Grenache are encouraged to log their public events and join the celebration. (PRNewswire)

One Month to Go Until The EU-funded European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines Program welcomes wine lovers across the US

While the rest of the world celebrates #GarnachaGrenacheDay on the 3rd Friday of every September, for EGGQW, every day is #GrenacheDay and a chance to honor one of the most widely grown and yet widely unknown grape varietals.

For label-readers, Grenache plays a supporting role in blends such as GSM's (Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre) and rosés; but Garnacha shines in a starring role on its own as a complex and accessible wine recognized by tastemakers and trendsetters as a step above other varietals.

Search for #GarnachaGrenacheDay or #GrenacheDay or #Garnacha Day in your browser to discover thousands of wine tastings at wineries, wine shops, wine bars, and homes of wine aficionados around the world, as well as restaurant menu pairings and a flood of posts, tweets, and chats, by wine lovers posting bottles of their favorite Grenache wines.

All fans of Garnacha Grenache are encouraged to log their public events and join the celebration by clicking here .

The European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines Program initiative is spear-headed by wine industry leaders Carolina de Funes from the Spanish Asociación Garnacha Origen and Eric Aracil from France's Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Roussillon/ CIVR. According to EGGQW Manager Carolina de Funes, "Our mission is to increase awareness and appreciation of Garnacha/Grenache from the vine to the wine through wine tastings and hosted seminars across the country."

The program is the first collaboration in history between Spanish and French producers as a tribute to the varietal's European legacy and potential. It featured a social media campaign, trade event activations, the creation of a dynamic website as a portal for all-things-Garnacha/Grenache, and US media trips to Spain as part of an orchestrated introduction to America of some Europe's finest wines.

And it worked!

A study carried out in February 2023 by Wine Intelligence shows that more than 22% of regular wine drinkers in the US (those who drink wine at least once a month) tasted a wine made with Garnacha/Grenache grapes in the last half of 2022, six points more than 2021.

80% percent of red and white Grenache US consumers consider Grenache wine to be of high quality.

Best of all, sales of Garnacha/Grenache wine in the United States reached $57 million in 2021, up 4.1% from 2019 (according to a Nielsen study).

Over the past 10 years – since the start of International Grenache Day in 2011 – sales are estimated to have increased by 47.2%.

Adds EGGQW Associated Project Manager, Eric Aracil, "The US wine market is the largest in the world with an average of 3 gallons of wine consumed per person each year; introducing wine lovers to the seductive qualities of Grenache is of tremendous value to the European winemakers we represent."

As part of its campaign, the Program brought the prestigious 11th International Wine Competition Grenaches du Monde to the US for the very first time. Eighty top US wine industry professionals from around the country were hand-picked to judge over 800 competing wines from Europe and the U.S.

On Thursday, September 14, the three-year-long campaign will culminate with GX: the Garnacha Grenache Experience -- the largest wine tasting of Garnacha/Grenache wines ever held outside of Europe at NYC's City Winery, showcasing wines from the competition. This industry-only soiree kick-starts International Garnacha Grenache Day and welcomes the start of the US National Hispanic Heritage Month September 15-October 15.

CONTACT: PRESS@GARNACHAGRENACHE.COM

Available for Interviews:

Carolina de Funes, EGGQW Manager from Spain's Asociación Garnacha Origen

Eric Aracil, EGGQW Associated Project Manager from France's CIVR

Eco-Warrior! Garnacha/Grenache's deep vines are drought-resistant, adaptable, and not reliant on rainwater or irrigation. As recognized at the World Climate Change and Wine Conference held in Marbella (Spain) in 2011, Garnacha/Grenache is arguably the most eco-friendly grape in the world and is ready for climate change.

The History: Garnacha wines are of Spanish origin and have been discovered at archeological sites and carbon-dated back to 153 BC. The earliest mention of Grenache in print has been traced to a book from 1513.

Celebrity Winemakers who use Garnacha/Grenache Grapes from Europe:

Post Malone https://maison9wine.com/ 100% grenache

John Legend https://lvewines.com

Jon Bon Jovi https://hamptonwaterwine.com

Idris Elba https://www.portenoire.co.uk

Cameron Diaz https://drinkavaline.com

Kyle McLachan https://www.pursuedbybearwine.com

Danica Patrick https://www.somniumwine.com

Carmelo Anthony https://www.viin7estate.com

LINKS TO GREAT INFO:

Media Portal (Infographics, Downloadable Photos, etc).

International Competition Grenaches Du Monde Medalists

Introduction To Garnacha/Grenache

Garnacha/Grenache Background Information

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines