ChromaCode and Protean BioDiagnostics Establish Strategic Partnership to Introduce a HDPCR-based NSCLC Assay in the U.S.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaCode, Inc., a genomics multiplexing platform company developing accessible and affordable solutions for laboratories, patients, and physicians, today announced a strategic partnership with Protean BioDiagnostics Inc., a CAP/CLIA-accredited, high-complexity laboratory specializing in developing and commercializing advanced cancer diagnostic technologies. This partnership's goal is to introduce a non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) assay, based on ChromaCode's state-of-the-art High Definition PCR (HDPCR™) multiplexing technology, via an early access program.

HDPCR™ represents an innovative approach to deep multiplexing of biomarkers in a single, rapid, cost-effective assay for multiple sample types. Designed for applications in oncology, minimal residual disease, transplant, and noninvasive prenatal testing, the HDPCR™ technology simplifies workflows and reduces processing times. Deployed on ChromaCode's cloud-based analysis platform, it empowers laboratories worldwide to perform high-quality, multiplex testing internally.

The HDPCR™ NSCLC assay enables the detection of all National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) recommended variants in a single multiplexed assay with a turnaround time of less than 24 hours. The assay is developed for very low concentrations, requiring only 15 nanograms of input DNA and 5 ng of RNA, and has demonstrated >99% coverage of genes of interest, and 99% concordance with next generation sequencing (NGS), representing a compelling alternative for biomarker testing.

The assay holds the potential to address the challenges faced by NSCLC patients, who often encounter barriers to accessing advanced diagnostic technologies due to cost, slow turnaround times and inadequate tissue samples.

"This strategic partnership with Protean marks a significant step towards bringing the HDPCR NSCLC assay to Florida, a state accounting for approximately 10% of cancer incidence in the US," said Padma Sundar, Chief Business Officer of ChromaCode. "This partnership aligns with our mission to increase availability of advanced diagnostic technologies, ensuring that medical laboratories have access to cutting-edge tools that can transform the landscape of cancer care."

Anthony M. Magliocco, MD, FRCPC, FCAP, Protean's President and CEO, added, "We value the rapid turnaround and clinically relevant markers of the HDPCR™ NSCLC assay. We see a real opportunity to collaborate with commercial payors, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and other government agencies, to establish coverage and reimbursement for this revolutionary technology. There is a substantial potential for HDPCR™ in the field of oncology." Protean plans to add this innovative diagnostic technology to its cutting-edge, clinical precision oncology platform Protean MAPS™.

The ultimate goal of the strategic partnership between ChromaCode and Protean is to extend the benefits of affordable and easily accessible assays that ensure rapid and precise diagnoses to a diverse range of patients in both Florida and the rest of the USA.

