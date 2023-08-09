Mattamy Homes closes on land acquisition for future community in Tucson area

Mattamy will offer Montelena community with single-family homes in Marana, AZ

MARANA, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is pleased to announce that it has closed on a 34-acre property in Marana, Arizona. With plans to feature 81 homesites, this deal further adds to Mattamy's carefully curated selection of high-quality offerings in the greater Tucson market.

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) (PRNewswire)

The new community to be known as Montelena, sits near the base of the Tortolita Mountains with open, gently rolling desert topography. It is ¼ mile northeast of the intersection of Tangerine Road and Camino de Oeste.

Montelena will offer five different single-family floorplans from the Scarlett and Sterling series, including 1- and 2-story homes. Floorplans range from 2,278 to 3,291 square feet with modern, open-concept layouts, gourmet kitchens and spacious walk-in showers. All will come standard with 3-car garages.

Architect's Choice Options will vary by plan and offer flexible home configurations. Choices include studies in lieu of flex rooms, additional bedrooms, or additional garage storage space. A variety of exterior style options is also available in Ranch, Desert Modern, Spanish and Midcentury Modern elevations.

"We look forward to opening another beautiful Mattamy community in Marana," said Anjela Salyer, President of Mattamy's Tucson Division. "Montelena will include some of Mattamy Homes' finest floorplans, surrounded by spectacular Tortolita and Catalina mountain scenery."

Montelena will offer pocket parks and a trailway system. The community also connects directly to the 8-mile Tangerine trail — a paved, multi-use pathway for walkers, runners and cyclists.

One-half mile from Montelena, Tangerine Sky Park offers further trailways, playgrounds, a dog park and basketball courts. Park improvements planned for late 2023 will include a splash pad.

For further exercise and exploration, Tortolita Mountain Park is 5.2 miles northwest of the new community. This park offers a variety of rugged, scenic views with various hiking routes on 40 miles of trails. Additionally, homeowners will have access to more than 80 holes of golf in the surrounding area.

"Montelena's location encourages exploration," Salyer continued. "We know homeowners will enjoy abundant options for outdoor recreation, surrounded by outstanding natural beauty."

Grocery, restaurant and retail options are also nearby, and major transportation corridors are within easy reach. Downtown Tucson is approximately 20 miles away.

Development has commenced and Mattamy Homes expects to open Montelena for sales in 2024.

