FIRST HORIZON RECOGNIZED BY FORBES MAGAZINE AS ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST LARGE EMPLOYERS OF 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of America's Best Large Employers.

Forbes partnered with the market research firm Statista to compile a list of America's Best Large Employers. The ranking is based on a survey of about 45,000 workers at American companies and institutions with 5,000 or more employees. Participants were asked if they would recommend their current employers to friends and family (on a scale of 0 to 10), and to cite any other employer they would also recommend.

First Horizon's Total Compensation package provides benefits that touch every aspect of an associate's life from finances to family life and career development to healthcare.

Highlights include:

Corporate Wellness Program

Savings Plan (100% vested)

Maternity & Parental Leave

Adoption Reimbursement Assistance

Workplace Flexibility

"We understand that top talent has many options when choosing their workplace," says Tanya Hart, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at First Horizon. "We believe our culture is grounded in purpose and enhances the associate experience to enable better performance and differentiate us from competitors. It is an honor to be recognized as one of the best large employers in our industry and across the nation."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

